A university student handed out leaflets against LGBT to a class for queer studies. (Stock Photo via Elements Envato)

Administrators at the University of Louisville, United States, allowed an unregistered student to distribute anti-LGBT literature in an “Introduction to LGBTQ Studies” class.

Students and faculty members were annoyed by the university’s response to the student who distributed homophobic leaflets and “lurked outside the class,” the module’s professor claimed.

The material published by the Christian group Living Waters Publications described how a “train” comes for those who are queer, reported the Courier Journal today.

Students and staff are outraged and disappointed with the university’s inaction.

“Perhaps you think you’re gay, or you sympathize with homosexuality and think that what people do sexually is their own business,” the 36-page brochure says.

“Anyway, I want to convince you that you’re sitting in a car on a railroad track and a train is coming, and you don’t know.”

Kalia Story, an associate professor of women’s and gender studies and pan-African studies, reported the incident to department heads, who then turned to the administrators.

Ricky Jones, chair of the Pan-African Studies Department, said the student affairs office had met with the student who warned him that he could return to class as long as he gave 48 hours notice.

“I want to make it clear that we don’t think this is a question of freedom of speech,” said Jones.

“I think it’s about hate speech and it’s about harassment.”

Officials met with the student and said that he followed the campus procedure and “his intention was to only provide information and not to trust,” a statement by a university spokesman said.

However, the behavior of the administrators was not impressed by the faculty, which denounced the action as “overwhelmed”.

“This kind of disregard and rejection by the Dean of Studies when it comes to the security of students and faculties is not tolerated by me or my students. It’s gross disregard, ”said Story.

Luke Moore, president of Shades, a strange student organization, said the group members were outraged by the “inactivity and incompetence of the University of Louisville, Neeli Bendapudi and its staff, and the student office”.

Shades absolutely condemns the University of Louisville, the Student Affairs Office and Neeli Bendapudi and their staff.

Posted by Shades on Tuesday February 4th, 2020

“They say through their actions that they may be less interested in us,” group members said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday.

Other students reported feeling unsafe due to the student’s actions and the perceived inactivity of the staff.

“I shouldn’t be afraid to learn my story,” said Kaelan Strom, a student in the class.

“I shouldn’t be afraid to attend a course. I shouldn’t be afraid that things might escalate. “

