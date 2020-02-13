The outbreak of the corona virus, which killed nearly 1,400 people, has confronted China with a crisis of the order of Chernobyl, according to a political scientist from the United States.

The virus, which was named COVID-19 this week, killed 1,367 people in mainland China in 59,822 cases. Most of the deaths have been concentrated in Hubei Province, where health officials first became aware of the infection after making workers ill in a fish wholesale market at the end of last year.

Japan was the third country or territory outside of mainland China to confirm a death and join the Philippines and Hong Kong. Worldwide, 60,349 cases have been confirmed in 25 countries and territories, including the United States, as shown in the Statista infographic below.

On Wednesday, China had its deadliest day of the new coronavirus outbreak that prompted the city of Shiyan to take “war measures” that included banning residents from leaving their homes. The city of Wuhan is still effectively blocked as the authorities try to control the spread of the virus.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post newspaper, Professor Dali Yang, political scientist at the University of Chicago, predicted that the outbreak would cause devastation similar to that after the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident in Ukraine.

Dozens died after a nuclear reactor exploded, and millions in Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia were affected. The World Health Organization notes that the disaster “has had a significant impact on all of humanity by changing nations’ attitudes to nuclear security at a global level.”

Yang said the COVID-19 outbreak will “be a Chernobyl-scale crisis, particularly because we will have to deal with the virus in the coming years. Especially those who have suffered losses will ask questions about how it happened before . ” the consequences of a crisis. “

Regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping, he continued: “Failure … is blamed on the system, and especially Xi, who has staked out his personal leadership.”

Xi, who met WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus via COVID-19, was not visible in the crisis and, according to the SCMP, is not part of the country’s coronavirus task force.

The WHO, which has declared the situation to be an internationally worrying health emergency, has praised China for its response to the outbreak and its transparency, particularly after its secrecy related to the 2003 SARS epidemic.

However, authorities in Wuhan City, Hubei, where the infection is believed to have occurred, have been criticized for initially downplaying the outbreak. The city’s mayor, Mayor Zhou Xianwang, has admitted that information about the infection, when it first appeared, was not shared “in time”.

Last week, the death of a Chinese doctor who was fined for warning of the virus led to COVID-19, causing outrage in the country. Li Wenliang, who wrote about the rise of a mysterious new illness in the popular WeChat messaging app, was reprimanded by the police for spreading rumors online after the post was widely distributed.

According to The Guardian, his death met with mourning, anger, and demands for free speech among ordinary people in China. In an obvious attempt to prevent unrest, the authorities seemed to be deleting messages on WeChat asking people to take to the streets in Li’s memory.

Parallels were also made with the Chernobyl disaster after his death. In a WeChat message that Quartz posted in Li’s memory, a user cited HBO’s fictional version of Valery Legasov, the scientist who led the investigation into the disaster.

“What does lying cost?” read the post. “In these stories it doesn’t matter who the heroes are. We just want to know: ‘Who is to blame?'”

Similarly, the people reported by the Washington Post last month left reviews for HBO’s Chernobyl on the Chinese version of the content review page IMDB. Censors later went through the page.

“Many have linked the official inability in what is now China and the last few years of the Soviet Union, suggesting that the Wuhan virus was something of a Chernobyl moment,” wrote Gerry Shih at the time.

A Chinese man wears a protective mask when he enters an almost empty and closed commercial street on February 12, 2020 in Beijing, China.

