February 10, 2020 1:32 p.m.

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Washington. – According to the Washington State Patrol, two women with active arrest warrants ran into a taco shop in North Spokane on Monday.

Soldier Jeff Sevigney said the women were driving the wrong way in a stolen truck on St. Division when a soldier started to follow them. The truck pulled into traffic and crashed into the restaurant.

Both women were taken to hospital for their injuries. Sevigney said they will be put in jail as soon as they are released from medical care and the driver is at risk of assault. According to Sevigney, the passenger suffered spinal fractures in the crash.

According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is closed on Mondays. They are expected to be open on Tuesday during normal opening hours.

