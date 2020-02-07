Advertisement

About (ABOUT) – Get Report is on the way to profitability.

The giant told investors on Thursday that it will bring a profit in the fourth quarter of this year, earlier than forecast. In over-the-counter trading, the Uber share rose by 5%.

Advertisement

For the December quarter, Uber posted a loss of 64 cents, which was below analysts’ expectations. Revenue was slightly above estimates at $ 4.1 billion for the quarter and gross bookings of $ 18 billion were in line with forecasts.

Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi said in a conversation with investors that Uber will turn his losses into profits by the end of 2020 – before the previous 2021 target.

“Our progress in 2019 and our plans for 2020 give me confidence to challenge our teams to accelerate our EBITDA profitability target from 2021 to Q4 2020,” said Khosrowshahi.

Over the past few months, Uber has been trying to limit losses through cost-cutting measures, including laying off hundreds of workers, downsizing the self-driving car business, and selling Indian Uber-Eats business to local rival Zomato. Uber has also ceased trading with Uber Eats in South Korea, declaring that it will leave markets that no longer make financial sense.

Uber executives described such changes as eliminating “empty calories” in the business. And in 2020, Uber’s challenge is to improve the bottom line without affecting demand in its core ride hailing business.

“We believe that we have some pricing power and we are cautiously bringing that pricing power to the markets,” said Khosrowshahi, adding that Uber is investing in premium products and newer initiatives such as motorcycles and scooters.

“I think our shared ride business will continue to grow as we grow based on improving the efficiency of the matching algorithms rather than just growing through pricing,” he continued. “So you’ve put it all together and we are confident that the Rides business will continue to be a strong top-line growth company and our ability to increase the margins you saw in 2019 will continue in 2020 . “

Khosrowshahi added that one of Uber’s key initiatives this year is to mutually promote different services, including core Ridehailing, Uber Eats and emerging bike and scooter programs. Uber also operates a helicopter service in New York.

As of now, Uber offers subscription programs for rides and eats as well as a loyalty program. According to Khosrowshahi, Uber plans to “optimize” these programs this year to increase overall usage per user.

“I really think 2020 will be the year of subscriptions at Uber,” he said.

The Uber share rose by 20% this year.

Advertisement