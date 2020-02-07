Advertisement

Vancouver has less vacant real estate and the mayor credits the city’s vacancy tax.

Postmedia

The figures show that the number of vacancies reported in the city last year decreased by almost 15 percent compared to 2018 and by 30 percent compared to the first program year 2017.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart says the tax works and it shows that more homes are being brought back to the rental market.

Stewart says the city would like to have more apartments available. For this reason, it is increasing the tax this year to 1.25 percent of the estimated tax value.

Most of the vacant houses are in the west end of the city and downtown.

Properties declared empty or empty by the city will receive an invoice for one percent of the taxable value of 2019, the payment of which is due by April 16.

