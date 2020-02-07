Advertisement

Dan Guerrero was UCLA’s sports director for 6,496 days.

In the first 6,483 there were no – at least no publicly visible – cracks in the tax armor of the Bruins.

Then, two weeks ago, the unveiling of a fall came in the red:

A budget deficit of $ 18.9 million in fiscal 2019 that would be covered by an interest bearing loan from campus and a forecast deficit of $ 17 million in fiscal 2020.

Guerrero, who is retiring this spring after 18 years, has been heavily criticized.

He has been fried by frustrated UCLA fans for years. The budget chaos is just additional fuel.

Up to this point, the hotline has tried to stay ahead of the fiscal conflict: We reported the deficits and borrowed the context, but deliberately avoided taking a position on it.

No longer. Here and now we dive in – and do it first.

Our opinion is certainly not well received in the caves of the UCLA fandom, but the hotline is not about popularity. As always, the intent here is to evaluate, inform and educate as best we can.

First of all, let’s make it clear: Guerrero is fully responsible for the deficits. He is the sports director, and every facet of the department – finance, academics, competitive success, fundraising, etc. – is his responsibility.

But is the deficit his fault?

Is this a Guerrero-specific mess?

Or could it have happened under any sports director, at UCLA or elsewhere, at any time … and happened to have unfolded in the past few months of Guerrero’s tenure.

This is a different topic than responsibility and an important one in order to create a definitive framework for his legacy.

We go beat by beat, decision by decision, to explain our case.

(UCLA fans: you know where to find me.)

First, a brief sketch of the household problem.

UCLA’s two-year deficit, which the hotline believes is $ 36 million, is both a cost and revenue problem.

Overall, the buckets could be grouped as follows:

– The $ 18.4 million that Jim Mora and Steve Alford paid as severance pay and Mick Cronin as a bonus for signing the contract.

– Increased financial support for football and Olympic sports (approximately $ 13 million compared to previous support).

– The unexpectedly low income from the sale of football tickets.

In essence, that’s it: rising expenses, both one-time visits and annual growth and earnings that were below expectations.

Here we go …

The Bruins hired Mora before the 2012 season. The move was not generally well received, but Mora took a team that had lost 6-8 the previous year and won nine season wins and division titles.

Everyone was thrilled.

In his second season, Mora went 10-3, beat USC, won the Sun Bowl, and was number 16 in the AP poll.

Everyone was excited.

After a 15-year downturn, the Bruins were back.

Except what happened days after the regular season 2013?

Steve Sarkisian left Washington for USC.

The huskies had a vacancy.

Mora was not only the hot coach, but also an alum from Washington.

The huskies wanted him.

And he had the most powerful agent in the business, Jimmy Sexton.

And Sexton knew he had the Bruins.

The fans didn’t want to lose Mora and Guerrero couldn’t lose Mora. It would have been paved and feathered on the Bruin Walk.

Of course, the newly negotiated contract has developed in favor of Mora in terms of the term, the amount and the buyback clause:

UCLA agreed to pay Mora 80 percent of his remaining salary if he was fired for no reason.

No one looked up in protest.

The Bruins won 10 games again in 2014 and Mora remained one of the hottest coaches in the country.

Then came 2015 and a jump: UCLA stumbled across the route and ended with eight victories – the horror! – and lost the Foster Farms Bowl.

The calendar turned to 2016, the NFL season ended, and the Dolphins, who had spent months with an interim coach, were on vacancy. Mora’s name has been added to the job in media reports.

Was Miami planning to hire him? It does not matter.

The Bruins hired a still hot trainer who had increased the program, produced top 20 recruiting classes and filled the Rose Bowl (80,000 for the State of Arizona, 76,000 for the State of Washington).

And they wanted to keep it.

So Guerrero renewed the contract again: two years were added without raising the salary and not changing the buyout clause.

Under the terms of the 2013 zero-leverage contract, UCLA was still in a tight spot to cover 80 percent of the remaining salary – on a six-year contract – if Mora for no reason (i.e. for performance reasons) is fired.

In our view, a solid percentage of the Power Five sports directors, but perhaps not the majority, would have done the same thing: they would have extended Mora every now and then.

But it was no child’s play – unlike in 2013, a brand-new Alma Mater Online One expansion.

These two additional seasons, at $ 3.45 million a year and an 80 percent tick, would add $ 5.5 million to UCLA’s notice.

And then, two seasons later, Mora was gone.

This is the twist in all of this:

At the time of the extension, in spring 2016, nobody would have thought that after a total win of 9-10-10-8, everything would collapse in two seasons.

But when it did, the Bruins had to eat the original four plus the additional two, and the total rose to $ 12.5 million.

That’s a huge amount, but not exceptional (all according to published reports):

Colorado chose Mike MacIntyre for $ 7.2 million.

Oregon paid Mark Helfrich $ 8 million.

The State of Arizona paid Todd Graham $ 13 million.

The state of Florida paid Willie Taggart $ 18 million.

The agents are in control. If you want to play ball and UCLA Mora wanted you are in danger.

So the hammer fell in November 17 and Guerrero hired Chip Kelly.

Review: questionable decision.

Back then? “I would argue that it could be the greatest attitude in UCLA history,” said Troy Aikman.

Many agreed. Not all, but many. And even the skeptics couldn’t have imagined the reality – 3-9 the first year, 4-8 the second year, and incredibly boring in both – that would unfold in the Kelly era.

Of course, Kelly didn’t take the job without a deeper use of resources, and the Bruins were committed.

They had to.

It was long overdue.

This commitment, which was largely nutrition and meals, led to an increase in football spending of $ 8 million over two years (to a total of $ 35 million in fiscal 19).

Without them … the Bruins would have opted for the status quo with or without Kelly … their annual football budget would have been smaller than that of Utah, smaller than that of Cal and almost $ 10 million smaller than that of Oregon.

That extra $ 8 million was the cost to keep up and stop zooming forward.

And yes, it is a significant part of the increase in operating costs that is filling the budget gap.

The other increase in spending?

Guerrero has spent approximately $ 5 million (over two years) in UCLA’s Olympic sports.

Does anyone have a problem with that?

I would not have thought that.

It was right to be morally and legally competitive (i.e., Title IX).

What Guerrero hadn’t foreseen, which few could have foreseen, was the hibernation of football under Kelly.

The defeat stole the lives of UCLA fans, and all of the empty seats in the Rose Bowl have resulted in a drop in ticket revenue of at least $ 5 million in two years.

(The exact number depends on how you forecast sales development for 2018-19 based on the schedule and success. However, as we understand the UCLA budgeting process, $ 5 million is neither overly conservative nor aggressive.)

Once you’ve decided to hire Kelly, commit the resources (expenditure) and assume a return on the investment (income).

So we discussed Mora’s hiring, the back story of the Mora buyout, the increase in running costs for football and Olympic sports, and ticket sales under Kelly.

What is left to say?

The Alford affair.

We didn’t like the rental. I didn’t like it from the start. Mediocre trainer. Bad fit.

But from a budgetary perspective, it looks like this: The Bruins hired a coach for five and a half seasons and paid him a buyout of $ 4 million.

This is no longer reasonable within large college basketball these days (all according to published reports):

Texas A&M paid $ 3.5 million last spring to end its relationship with Billy Kennedy.

It cost the state of Washington $ 4.2 million to fire Ernie Kent.

Alabama spent $ 5.5 million to buy Avery Johnson.

Again: the business costs.

From here, it wasn’t about Guerrero managing Alford’s contract and buyout. both were outrageous – as much as it was the decision to hire Alford first.

And once Alford was released, a signing bonus became inevitable for his successor.

To sum up: The coaching change led to a one-time success of $ 18.4 million, an increase in annual operating costs of $ 13 million and a two-year decline in sales of football tickets.

Many of the decisions were made knowing that the Under Armor contract ($ 16 million bonus, $ 9 million annual payments) would mitigate the blow.

And it has.

But the condensed nature of the whole, combined with the empty seats, made the Bruins sink lower than they expected.

We believe that the downturn could have occurred at any time during Guerrero’s term and in the vast majority of the Power Five schools.

Neither the deficit itself nor the reasons for it are endemic for UCLA.

Before we finish, there are two more parts of the Great Dan Guerrero Budget Deficit Blame game (GDGBDBG for short).

There was no safety net due to two factors that he could not influence.

Factor 1: campus support.

The Bruins receive a little over $ 2.5 million in student fees annually and $ 60,000 in direct campus support.

This sum – about two percent of their total earnings – is one of the lowest at the conference.

A selection of subsidies to sports departments across Pac-12 in 2018 (based on the U.S. financial database Today):

Arizona State: $ 21.6 million

Arizona: $ 12.5 million

Utah: $ 12.4 million

Colorado: $ 12.3 million

Oregon State: $ 9.8 million

Washington State: $ 5.3 million

Washington: $ 3.8 million

UCLA: $ 2.6 million

Right or wrong – we’re not discussing the benefits of UCLA policy, we’re just discussing the implications – the Bruins have little scope for budget errors.

Any sports department that fires coaches in both major sports over a 13-month period builds up resources that plummets football ticket revenue and receives limited campus support … that department is in the red.

Factor 2: The Pac-12 networks.

Before the Pac-12 networks started in August 12, campus officials received three revenue estimates once the network was fully mature:

According to a source who participated in the presentation, these payout areas were:

High end: $ 7-10 million per school per year

Middle: $ 5 to $ 7 million per school per year

Low level: $ 3-5 million per school per year.

So far – after seven years – the networks have not yet reached the lower end of the range.

Based on data from sources, campus financial reports, and the conference, the hotline has compiled a list of annual Pac-12 network payments to schools:

2013: none

2014: $ 862,000 per school

2015 $ 1,677,500 per school

2016 $ 1,980,250 per school

2017: $ 2,522,167 per school

2018: $ 2,666,667 per school

2019: $ 2,910,671 per school

That’s a total of $ 12.6 million in seven years.

With the exception of UCLA, this is not $ 12.6 million as it is gross payout.

In order for Pac-12 Networks to broadcast the men’s soccer and basketball games that were not broadcast on ESPN and Fox, schools had to buy back TV rights for these events from local multimedia partners.

In the case of UCLA, $ ​​5.6 million was retained from a major sponsorship deal with IMG over a four-year period to replace IMG’s loss of local event broadcasts.

In other words, that $ 5.6 million was an expense – the cost for UCLA to partner with the collective to create the Pac-12 networks.

(The redemption amounts vary depending on the school and are based on the provisions of the multimedia contract.)

Remove $ 5.6 million in UCLA gross disbursement.

Within seven years, the Pac-12 networks have paid the Bruins just $ 7 million in net sales.

That’s ten million less than expected, even if we applied the middle range of Scott’s estimates for the past five years (once the networks were fully mature).

It’s not even enough to pay for Mora’s buyout.

Yes, eleven other schools also received far less than expected from the networks.

However, most of these schools receive more than two percent of the operational income from campus funding.

This combination brings the Bruins to an incredibly thin budget line.

One or two wrong turns … an unforeseen consequence … plus the cost of doing business … and suddenly you’re deep in the red.

Please remember to support the hotline: Several hotline articles remain free every month (as does the newsletter). However, you need to subscribe to access all content. I have secured a rate of $ 1 a week for a whole year or just 99 cents for the first month and can cancel at any time. Click here. And thank you for your loyalty.

