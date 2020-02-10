Advertisement

This home at 7318 East 4th St. in Burnaby is a B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office case where, among other things, a suspected fraud is reported as a CRA officer.

Francis Georgian / PNG

According to the police, a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) fraud suspect has fled to China asking people to pay cash or gift cards.

Haoran Xue, also known as Charlie Xue, is accused of having been involved in an effort to trick fraudsters as CRA employees, mounties, software company employees, or bank investigators into undisclosed individuals.

After a B.C. Lawsuit filed with the Civil Forfeiture Office in B.C. The Supreme Court asked unsuspecting people to send cash or gift cards to mailboxes in retail stores in BC. and Ontario. According to court records, an RCMP investigation found that Xue, in her mid-20s, who occasionally used a fraudulent ID card, set up and picked up various mailboxes in the Metro Vancouver area.

The RCMP received bank records from Xue and learned that $ 1 million had been transferred to and debited from its bank accounts since January 2019.

Xue has not responded to the civil confiscation lawsuit, which contains allegations that have not been proven in court.

However, his father, Zenggang Xue, replied on January 28, 2020, contesting some of the allegations in the civil law suit, including the fact that the Burnaby House is an “illegal activity tool” that used to buy money from illegal activities or take care of the house and the house was used to launder money. Xue’s father is listed as the owner of the pledged Burnaby house, but the civil suit claims that his son is the true and beneficial owner. This is also denied by the father.

In his answer, filed in B.C. The Supreme Court, Zenggang Xue, said he owned a propane swap in Yongji Township, Shaanxi Province, China. He said he sent his son Haoran to Canada to do a “high quality” education at Sprott Shaw College, where he graduated in business. During B.C.’s visit The father was impressed by the local quality of life, particularly the air quality, and bought the house in Burnaby to house, rent, and possibly as a family retreat for his son.

The father said he knew nothing about the RCMP investigation until summer 2019 and was a respected member of his community in Yongji who had never done or tolerated anything that violated the law.

The civil filing indicated that both Haoran Xue and Zenggang Xue are Chinese nationals. The allegation says Haoran Xue was arrested by the RCMP on July 6, 2019 for fraud and falsification of a forged document. The RCMP did not detain Xue and was released the same day.

Xue was not prosecuted.

Civil foreclosure lawsuits can be filed if there is no criminal conviction and are examined at a lower threshold, a balance of probabilities, rather than beyond reasonable doubt.

The court file said that as a result of Haoran Xue’s “criminal activity”, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) initiated an immigration investigation that resulted in Xue being arrested by the CBSA and then released on bail of $ 10,000 Until a hearing is pending for admissibility According to court records, Haoran Xue fled Canada on or around August 15, 2019 and returned to China. The Burnaby house was put up for sale at or around the time that Xue fled Canada.

In November 2019, the Civil Forfeiture Office submitted a pending litigation certificate on the Burnaby property to prevent it from being sold or further indebted without judicial approval.

