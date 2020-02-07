Advertisement

A poet activist, taken by his taxi driver to a Mumbai police station after receiving his cell phone preservation due to anti-CAA protests, said Friday that the driver’s aggressive behavior and violent language reflected the country’s prevailing atmosphere ,

The 23-year-old poet Bappadittya Sarkar also said that despite the torture he experienced as a result of the Uber driver’s act, he would not file a lawsuit against him as this could ruin his career and life.

Sarkar, a resident of Jaipur who had arrived for a reading at the Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai on February 3, had taken part in the ongoing anti-CAA NRC protest in Nagpada, Mumbai. He took the Uber taxi from Juhu to Kurla on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

During the trip, Sarkar discussed with his friend the discomfort of people with cell phones with the slogan “Laal Salaam” during the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi. The driver who was listening stopped the taxi and told Sarkar that he wanted to withdraw money from an ATM. But she returned with two police officers who allegedly asked Sarkar why he had a “Dafli” (a percussion instrument) with him and also asked him for his address.

The driver reportedly asked the police to take Sarkar into custody because “he said he was a communist and was talking about burning the country.”

The All India Progressive Women’s Association secretary, Kavita Krishnan, had tweeted about the incident.

According to the statement she tweeted, the police advised Sarkar not to wear the Dafli or to wear a red scarf “because the atmosphere is not good and anything can happen”.

Speaking to PTI on Friday, Sarkar said: “The driver’s behavior was aggressive and his language was violent. This type of violent language symbolizes everything that is going on in the country. “

“The driver threatened me that he could have taken me somewhere else, but he took me to a police station. I was afraid of his threat. But the driver must have a basis for the threat, ”he said.

Sarkar said he lived with a friend in Kurla, but moved to Andheri after the incident.

“If our struggle is just thought, we need to understand where violence comes from and how,” he said.

“I am a student and love to write poems, create slogans and say them. I could have stayed at home in protests across the country. But I have a responsibility to come out of our homeland for our people and our country, ”he added.

Before arriving in Mumbai, Sarkar had also participated in the protests in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and Jaipur.

When asked if he wanted to do anything about the driver, Sarkar said he didn’t want to ruin anyone’s life.

“Uber should help the driver, advise and treat him and send him to rehabilitation. His career shouldn’t be spoiled, ”he said.

“There can be disagreements and people like me work for society as a whole,” he said.

Sarkar, who was at Nagpada in Mumbai Bagh on Friday morning, said he would return to his hometown Jaipur in the afternoon, where he would take part in similar protests.

“I will go to Jaipur first and meet my family members as they may also be worried (after the incident). After that I will take part in the protests, ”he said.

He also said he had received a call from Uber, and the company condemned the incident on the grounds that whatever its driver was doing was incorrect and they are taking action.

