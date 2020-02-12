Just over a week after NVIDIA GeForce NOW has ended its beta phase, Activision Blizzard has decided to remove its entire library from the game streaming service.

By removing all Activision Blizzard games from GeForce NOW, players will no longer be able to play games like World of Warcraft, Diablo III, Overwatch, and the entire Call of Duty lineup.

NVIDIA was concerned with removing the games from GeForce NOW, but gave no reason. Instead, the company states “[hopes] working with Activision Blizzard to re-enable these and other games in the future.”

You can read the full NVIDIA statement below.

While taking GeForce NOW to the next step in its development, we’ve worked with publishers to integrate a robust catalog of your PC games.

This means constantly adding new games and occasionally having to remove games – similar to other digital service providers.

Please note that Activision Blizzard games will be removed from the service. While this is unfortunate, we hope to work with Activision Blizzard to re-enable these and other games in the future.

In addition to the hundreds of games that are currently supported, we have over 1,500 games that developers have asked to be added to the service. Check for weekly updates for new games we’re adding.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW works using the cloud so you can play PC games on your PC, Mac, NVIDIA SHIELD or Android phone. The catch is that you must already own the games unless you want to take part in the various free games that NVIDIA also offers.

GeForce NOW also offers two subscription levels, one free and one paid. This means that those paying for a premium subscription will no longer be able to play Activision Blizzard games like Diablo III, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy through NVIDIA’s streaming service, even if you already own them.

This also means that the number of games with ray tracing enabled has dropped to just three. Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Metro Exodus, and Deliver Us the Moon continue to offer ray tracing, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will no longer be available due to its removal.