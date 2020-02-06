Advertisement

Given Congress’s efforts to charge President Donald Trump in the rearview mirror, liberal activist groups are turning their attention to the ballot box to remove the commander-in-chief.

Given the years of campaigning against the president by some organizations, which the Senate acquitted on Wednesday, they are concentrating their time and resources on getting a large number of people to vote in November to take revenge on Trump and avenge Senate republicans whom they accuse without having carried out a whitewashing process.

“Our work between now and November is to support the will of the Americans and help them remove Donald Trump and the Senate Republicans from office,” said Nathaly Arriola, executive director of Need to Impeach. “The Republicans have not fulfilled their constitutional responsibilities, but the voters have.”

The group, founded by billionaire and democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, has long pushed for Trump to be impeached. However, they focus on getting people to vote, starting with a $ 200,000 nationwide ad purchase that will start appearing on CNN and MSNBC on Thursday evening. In a coalition of activist organizations that led basic impeachment campaigns for months before Trump was acquitted, Need to Impeach becomes Need to Vote, much like they did for mid-2018.

“The Republicans tried to cover up Trump’s crimes, but now we are the jury,” Kevin Mack, the chief strategist at Need to Impeach, told Newsweek. “We knew the move was always a long way … The way we can condemn Trump is that there are a lot of people in November who will remove him from office himself.”

The Republican-controlled Senate was in favor of acquiring Trump from both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges. The GOP endured only one defector from the beginning to the end of the impeachment process in the House of Representatives and the Senate – Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah – a sign of the loyalty that Trump endures from all corners of the party.

The president bragged about his triumph in a small acquittal on Thursday, the remarks at the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, and an approximately one-hour “celebration” speech in the White House, surrounded by loyalists from the Capitol Hill and in its administration.

President Donald Trump holds a copy of the Washington Post when he speaks in the East Room of the White House on February 6 in Washington, DC, on February 6, after the US Senate was acquitted.

Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty

“He will be charged forever, no matter what he says or what headlines he wants to carry,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) On Thursday. “You will be charged forever. You will never get rid of this scar, and history will always record that you were charged for undermining our country’s security, jeopardizing the integrity of our elections, and violating the United States Constitution.”

The pro-impeachment grassroots organization Indivisible has launched a new campaign called the “Payback Project” to drive nine Senate Republicans through similar initiatives: majority leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky, Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, Susan Collins from Maine, Martha McSally from Arizona, Cory Gardner from Colorado, David Perdue from Georgia, Joni Ernst from Iowa, Thom Tillis from North Carolina and John Cornyn from Texas.

The group informed Newsweek that after Trump’s acquittal, there has been an increase in voluntary signups and donations in small amounts, with more than $ 500,000 raised from more than 20,000 donors.

Stand Up America, which, together with a coalition of groups such as Need to Impeach and Indivisible, organized more than 300 post-acquittal protests across the country, said it would also divert its resources for the elections. This includes voter registration trips, including voting initiatives.

“No other president in American history has been as self-serving as Donald Trump,” the organization’s President Sean Eldridge told Newsweek in a statement. “Even if Republicans in Congress fail to take their oath to defend our constitution, the American people will not accept Donald Trump’s attack on our democracy.”

