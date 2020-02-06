Advertisement

New Delhi: Thamizh actor Vijay was investigated by the income tax department for alleged tax evasion related to AGS Cinemas, which produced his latest blockbuster Bigil, which was released in 2019.

On Wednesday, income tax officials searched the properties of AGS Cinemas, the financier of the film, Anbu Cheliyan, and the Vijay residence in Chennai.

According to media reports, they found over 77 billion rupees in cash on the financier’s property. “In connection with the questions of the prominent actor, it is found that his investment in real estate and the remuneration that the producer has received for acting in the film is the subject of the present research. The search in some of the premises is still ongoing, ”said Surabhi Ahluwalia, spokesman for the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

“The count is still ongoing and total seizure is likely to increase,” said an official.

In addition, some officials said that their investigation revealed “uncontrolled transactions” between Vijay and Anbu Cheliyan that led to their questioning.

“We had information that he had paid a large amount in cash as a salary for his latest film Bigil,” officials said.

The investigation sparked further controversy when the income tax department interrupted Vijay, who was filming his latest film Master in Cuddalore. The actor was asked to return to Chennai in the light of the investigation.

Fans stand with Vijay

C. Joseph Vijay is affectionately referred to by fans as Ilayathalapathy (commander) and is arguably one of the most popular actors in Kollywood because of the Thamizh film industry.

He has delivered blockbuster hits like Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Nerrukku Ner, Thirumalai, Ghilli and Friends.

The actor has a dedicated group of fans who stormed to his defense when he was called in by IT officials. Vijay fans expressed their support by tweeting the hashtag “WeStandWithVijay”.

Thalapathy Vijay will never fall into this trap and he is always clear in his thoughts. Vijay has always been the voice of our TN people on many issues. So he will only give additional “SERUPADIS”. Please wait for this moment. «#WeStandWithVIJAY #Master

– THM (@THM_Off) February 5, 2020

Sleepless night !! Thinking about him without knowing the official statement, see The Love & Craze For @actorvijay

MILLION EMOTION FOR A MAN 🤘😎

, # WeStandWithVIJAY # பயத்துக்கு_பயத்துக்கு_பாசை # Master pic.twitter.com/QoZGrkxcls

– Madan Gowri (@tamiltalky_offl) February 5, 2020

Tax officials have the right to interview every Indian. I Agree. But how did a normal survey become such a big public message ?! Who shares all of this information with the media?

#WeStandWithVIJAY

– Madan Gowri (@ madan3) February 6, 2020

The actor was with both the ruling AIADMK and the BJP.

In October 2017, the Tamil Nadu BJP and AIADMK had spoken out clearly against his film Mersal, which contained dialogues that criticized the goods and services tax (GST).

At the time, the BJP had called for “cuts” in Mersal to represent “falsehoods” about GST. The BJP also exposed the fact that he was a Christian, with the party’s general secretary, H. Raja, finding that Vijay hated Modi since he was a Christian.

In response, the actor made a statement thanking fans for their support during the dispute. However, it was important to sign out with his full name, C. Joseph Vijay.

also read: It is time to rethink the GST because no economy can afford to maintain a failed tax experiment

