Love them or hate them, cinema visitors have certainly noticed that Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider appear together a lot. Not since the days of Abbott and Costello has a comedy team appeared in so many films together.

However, unlike the classic 1930s duo, Sandler and Schneider rarely play parts that are matched to each other, and instead often appear as smaller characters in each other’s films. Let’s look at their 20-year film production.

When did Sandler and Schneider meet for the first time?

Actors Rob Schneider, Adam Sandler and David Spade | Kevin Winter / Getty Images

It would be easy to assume that Sandler and Schneider first met during their time on Saturday Night Live, after all they both started for the show in 1990, but they met years earlier.

In an interview with Life & Style Weekly in 2018, Schneider shares that he was going to see Sandler’s first comedy show after Sandler moved to Los Angeles in the late 1980s. Schneider admits that he and Sandler were the only two people who laughed at Sandler’s jokes, but that Schneider brought him a beer after the show and told him, “You’re going to be huge.”

SNL is where the two really started to get known, with Schneider who got his first scoop with his copy machine character, and Sandler drew some attention to his original comedy songs.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Sandler admits in the early days that they did their best to eat at Planet Hollywood to be recognized by fans, but Schneider was the bigger star back then.

Which of their films was the biggest success?

The Waterboy was released in 1998 and was the first time the two were in a movie together. Sandler was the star of the film and Schneider had little more than a cameo as a city dweller who shouted encouragingly: “You can do it!”

The expression became a running joke in future films. This film was the start of many more performances together.

For box office bucks, the winners are in favor of Sandler-led moves with Big Daddy (1999), Click (2006) and Grown Ups (2010) at the top.

When it comes to assessments, Sandler is still ahead. None of their joint films score better on IMDB than 50 First Dates. This romantic comedy from 2004 showed Sandler as player Henry Roth who, after all his running around, meets a woman (Drew Barrymore) whom he wants to be for the long term.

The only problem is that she doesn’t know who he is at the start of every new day. Schneider plays Henry’s best friend Ula, a crazy Hawaiian local with too many children and a little too much interest in Henry’s love life.

The chatter between the two is one of the film’s strong points, but it contains so many great characters that Schneider is somewhat overshadowed.

Which Sandler / Schneider films were the biggest flops?

If you look at the reviews on IMDB, there is no doubt that films with Sandler as the lead actor generally scored higher than all other Schneider’s. Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999) is the only Schneider-led film that even comes close. In general, Schneider was perhaps best known for starting, but was soon surpassed by Sandler.

It seems that Sandler even surpassed Schneider with not only the best films, but the easy winner for the absolute worst. Few comedy films were as hated as Sandler’s 2011 film Jack and Jill, where he plays Jack Sadelstein and his twin sister Jill.

Peter Bradshaw, Guardian reviewer, compares the film with horrifying scalping words: “There is a kind of film so bad that it’s actually scary … Adam Sandler’s new comedy Jack and Jill is such a film.”

Real fans must love them

All in all, the two have appeared together in about 18 films, which means that despite some of the non-stellar reception of their films, some fans there must love their partnership.

For a while they were on average a film or two a year, but there was a noticeable delay by Schneider in the Sandler films after 2011. During these years Schneider took some time with his family and to concentrate on his own stand-up career .

Schneider’s own film stardom has not kept pace with Sandlers, but he had his own show, Real Rob, from 2015-2017.

Traditionally, Sandler appeared on the show, but this time he played himself. Schneider is far from being malicious about the success of Sandlers, but is grateful that he has been a part of it.

It is clear from interviews that Schneider knows that he is in Sandler’s shadow and that he does not seem to be bothered by telling Howard Stern: “He has been nice enough to include me in his gigantic success story.”

