Fresh from her beloved Super Bowl performance, Lopez returned to the Spirit Awards for the first time since 1996 – when she was nominated for the best female supporting role for the drama My Family. Although she has earned some of the best reviews of her career for playing a stripper, she became a criminal brain in Hustlers, but she did not receive an Oscar nomination. Yet Lopez is proud of her work in the film.

“I am so proud to be here and to be nominated for Hustlers. I really had the chance to put my teeth into this role and really grow as an actress and performer, ”said Lopez on the carpet before the ceremony. “To be nominated today and to be part of the discussion this prize season has been an honor and really flattering. It has been super special and emotional. This was a role that was fun to do, but also really challenging and scary. Pole dancing was really difficult. Frankly, it was one of the hardest things I have done. But it is more than just a stripper film. It is a film about life and how you think and make choices, so I am really proud of this. “

Bong Joon ho’s Parasite won the best international prize, the only prize for which it was eligible according to the rules of the Spirit Award. Bong received a standing ovation from the audience while accepting the prize.

Writer director Noah Baumbach took home the best Wedding Story scenario and also the previously announced Robert Altman Award, which is presented to a cast ensemble, director and casting director of a film. Baumbach shouted at his partner Greta Gerwig, which was overlooked in this year’s drivers category by the Oscars for helping Little Women.

“I want to say hello to Greta, who – although she made a film too expensive for the Spirit Awards – is no less independent than anyone,” he said while receiving the best screenplay award. “You are wonderful and my inspiration in everything.”

Willem Dafoe received his second career Spirit Award for best supporting actress in The Lighthouse, while Renée Zellweger won best female leading role for her rendition of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy. She was twice nominated for a Spirit Award before she won. During her acceptance speech, Zellweger recalled her first time at the award ceremony, which takes place in a tent.

“I have to say, what was it, March 25, 1995?” Zellweger remembered. “I was here with you in the tent. It was my first invitation and my first Hollywood experience in my mint green dress that I bought at Melrose. I set the bar high and I learned about the importance of independent projects … I am really grateful to be part of this community and to be back in the tent and receive this. “

