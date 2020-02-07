Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PERS In this January 5, 2016 file photo, traffic crosses the Golden Gate Bridge in the rain in this view from Sausalito, California. Trump’s administration ended its antitrust probe in a deal between California and four major automakers after failing to make the behavior of the companies violate the law. (AP Photo / Eric Risberg, File)

WASHINGTON >> Trump’s administration ended its antitrust probe in a deal between California and four of the world’s largest automakers, after not having found that the behavior of the companies was breaking the law.

The Ministry of Justice investigation, which started last fall, aimed to determine whether the antitrust laws were violated by Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW when the July deal with California was reached. Under the deal, the car makers plan to meet pollution and related mileage requirements set by California, which are stricter than the federal standards that President Donald Trump strives for.

The Justice Department found no behavior that violates the law and closed the investigation, a person who was familiar with the case today told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak in public.

Advertisement

In September, the government withdrew the California authority to set car mileage standards and states that only the federal government is competent to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption. Senior officials and environmental groups from California took legal action to stop the rollback.

Democrats accused the government of using antitrust powers to reach political opponents with the investigation. A top Ministry of Justice official defended the probe before the congress and denied any political motivation or influence from the White House.

California Government Gavin Newsom, a democrat, said today that the Ministry of Justice’s invented costs were always a sham — a blatant attempt by the Trump government to prevent more car makers from joining California and agreeing to stricter emissions standards. “

Newsom called the closing of the probe “a great loss for the president and his armament of federal agencies.”

The California authority to set its own more stringent emission standards dates from a waiver issued by Congress during the passage of the Clean Air Act in 1970. The state has long induced car manufacturers to adopt more fuel-efficient passenger cars that less pollute. About a dozen states and the District of Columbia also follow California’s fuel consumption standards.

The deal from the state and the car manufacturers bypassed the administration’s plan to freeze the emissions and fuel-saving standards set under President Obama at 2021 levels.

Advertisement