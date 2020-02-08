Advertisement

During the New Hampshire Democrat debate, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) again advocated banning “attack weapons” and admitted that such a ban is just the beginning.

He said he would “make sure we stop selling and distributing” attack weapons “in this country.” And when the audience applauded, he added: “And we go on, we go on, but the bottom line is that I don’t let the NRB intimidate me.”

Senator Sanders on his proposed weapons policy: “Under my government, it will be the American people who pursue weapons policies that are not dictated by the NRA. We need universal background controls.” https://t.co/0GxKJz7e8Y #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Q7huLTNuPa

Sanders also called for universal background tests. Such controls criminalize the sale of private weapons, turn a neighbor into a criminal because he sells a weapon to a lifelong neighbor, and make a company employee a criminal because he sells a weapon to a decade-old employee. But they do nothing to alleviate the crime or the mass shootings that Sanders referred to to justify his gun controls.

California has had general background information since the early 1990s, but in recent years Americans have been stuck to their TV sets several times to watch news of mass shootings in the Golden State.

Sanders also called for the so-called “gap for arms fairs” to be closed. This has been a mantra of the Democrats for decades, as they see the ban on private arms sales at weapon fairs as a way to ban private arms sales in every situation.

Breitbart News reported on January 15, 2019, numbers from the Justice Department that came from interviews with 300,000 prisoners. These numbers showed that only 0.8 percent of the prisoners had acquired their weapons at a weapons exhibition.

