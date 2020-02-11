Advertisement

Adrienne Gang from Below Deck recently shared a reminder on Twitter about a time when a fun night out with friends went dangerous.

The incident took place years ago, but Gang recently shared an article written about the night to possibly serve as a warning story for women. While at a bar with friends, Gang’s drink was enriched with GHB, also known as the date rape drug, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Adrienne Gang Justin Stephens / Bravo

Gang had little recollection of the night except to regain consciousness in prison. “The next thing I know is that I’m getting a fingerprint at the Orient Road prison,” she said. When she asked the police why she was in prison, “they said I should know why I was there.”

A group of men sent some wine

Gang remembers that a group of men sent wine to her table. She remembers that the wine did not come from the bartender, which is perhaps how the medicine was easily added to the drink. GHB has no odor but can have a soapy or salty taste. It is also sold in a colorless liquid so that it can easily be transferred to a drink.

Although Gang can remember that she received the drinks, her next hazy memory of the night is forced into a taxi. “What we could put together is someone who considered himself a” Good Samaritan, “dragging me out of the bar because I couldn’t stand up straight and talk coherently,” she told the Times. Apparently the person paid the driver $ 30 for a $ 2 taxi ride. Gang didn’t recognize the address she was taken to either. “Maybe he thought the taxi driver would dump me there and follow him afterwards. I do not know. But the man lived in Gainesville, “she said. The incident took place in Tampa, Florida.

“It was inferred that whoever did this to me realized that they had given me an overdose because it happened so quickly and I couldn’t stand,” said Gang. “Maybe they thought they might have a corpse on their hands, so they threw me into a taxi hoping that the taxi driver would meet me.” The taxi driver testified that Gang could not stand upright.

How did she end up in jail?

In the taxi, Gang knocked the taxi driver’s phone out of his hand. She was arrested for the taxi driver’s battery, who perhaps saved her life. Gang wonders how none of the wait staff at the bar realized what was going on. The incident took place on a Tuesday evening around 11 p.m.

“I could easily have ended up in a ditch,” she told the Times. The next day her boyfriend picked her up. She told him that she did not feel hangover, but still felt strange. “I know what it’s like to be intoxicated. I know what it feels like to be hung up, but I knew something was wrong,” she recalls.

She bought a rape test and 10 days later she heard that she had been drugged with GHB. The representative of the drug testing clinic emphasized that she was lucky she was alive. She had extremely high levels of the drug in her system. Since then she has been an advocate of the use of drinking strips made by Drink Safe Technologies. “I have the feeling that if I had known about these comics, I would have made all the girls wear one. Because why wouldn’t you? It’s an extra layer of protection, “said Gang.

