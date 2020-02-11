Advertisement

According to police in Canada, adults appear to be behind a “fighting club” involving students after some of the adolescents who participated were hospitalized.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has launched an investigation after a student was seriously injured in a fight in Grande Prairie, Alberta, CTV News reported.

The Grande Prairie Catholic Schools sent a letter home to the parents after two organized fights between students in an open parking lot.

Superintendent Karl Germann wrote in the letter that the fighting was being watched by a group of people, including some students. After a fight that he described as “intense”, a student was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

“The fight is arranged in advance, the location and times are selected, and certain students are invited to the fight,” he wrote in the letter, according to CTV News. “Cars form a circle and turn on the lights. The fight then takes place and is recorded on video.”

Catholic schools at Grande Prairie have warned that all students involved in the struggle may be suspended or excluded, even if the struggle takes place outside of school hours and outside the school grounds, CTV News said.

Police corporal Candace Hrdlicka of Grande Prairie RCMP told Global News that students between the ages of 16 and 18 participated in the fighting. She said some of the students were injured and hospitalized, but their injuries were not life threatening.

Hrdlicka added that the investigators believe that the fighting is organized by young adults. “We definitely haven’t heard that parents were involved. They are young adults. We haven’t identified or confirmed age yet, but 18 to 24 in this age group,” Hrdlicka told Global News.

No arrests were made, but Hrdlcka said the police had also sent a letter to the high schools in Grande Prairie to send to the parents, who warned them of the struggles after school.

Hrdlicka said the aim of the letter is to ensure that parents know what is going on and to ask them to speak to their children, “so that we can stop them and ensure that nobody gets hurt.”

“We always wanted to educate the youth about possible consequences,” she added.

“We want the behavior to stop. It’s very worrying for security reasons. We don’t want students or other people in the community to be hurt by these activities.”

Those involved could be prosecuted, she added.

Even if the fighting is amicable, according to CTV News, those who participate could suffer physical harm if they injured someone.

Parents and students are asked to call the police if they learn of a fight or see cars forming a circle, as on previous occasions.

Grande Prairie RCMP, Grande Prairie Catholic Schools and the Grande Prairie Public Schools Division were asked to comment.

Stock photo.

Getty

Getty

