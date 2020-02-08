Advertisement

According to a new report, Democrats and Republicans can finally agree on something: social media is not trustworthy. Just a few days before the start of the democratic primary, the Pew Research Center’s latest poll found that respondents on both sides of the aisle didn’t trust social media to provide reliable political and election news.

PCMag reported today that after a survey of 12,043 adults in the United States, Pew found that the majority of respondents did not trust platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit and LinkedIn as news sources. Facebook (59 percent), Twitter (48 percent) and Instagram (42 percent) were the least trusted platforms.

The survey breaks the results down by political criteria to show who is more interested in which platforms. When it comes to Facebook, 59 percent of those with a democratic background and 62 percent of those with a republican background consider the platform to be untrustworthy.

Similarly, 46 percent of respondents with a left-wing orientation and 51 percent of those with a right-wing orientation suspect Twitter. For Instagram, 41 percent of Democrats and 45 percent of Republicans do not trust the platform.

It’s a shame that Pew didn’t add anything to either Google or Apple News. On Monday, it was announced that Apple News is stepping up its coverage of the 2020 election. In our coverage of the Apple News announcement, I found that Apple conservative / republican fans would disagree with Apple’s list of “trusted news sites”.

Most of these “trustworthy” news sites were not trustworthy when it came to promoting the false democratic narrative about collusion with Russia. They also did not support former FBI director James Comey, who was speeding up the investigation into Trump’s presidential candidate based on false information that had been sent to the FISA court over a fake dossier paid by Hillary Clinton.

While we can all agree to love Apple for software and hardware devices, the community is rightly divided on news and politics.

Cult of Mac today released a report titled “Bernie Sanders Top List for Most Apple Employee Donations”.

The table below pretty clearly shows where Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple employees are politically, and that’s fine. But asking conservatives to trust them on the news is at best humorous.

(Click to enlarge the image)

If you watch this video from Google after the last election, you will find that Google is fundamentally an extremely left-wing company that you can never trust beyond the left base. How can a company manager call half of their customer base fascists and think that’s okay?

Closure of the Iranian market leaders’ Twitter sites

In another political and social media story, CNBC reports that a group of Republican senators (Cruz, Rubio, Cotton and Blackburn) sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey saying that Twitter was subject to U.S. sanctions if they did not stop working, Iranian officials such as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. already approved by the U.S. government.

The four senators wrote: “While the First Amendment protects American freedom of speech – and Twitter should not censor American political speech – Ayatollah is not protected from the United States’ Bill of Rights.

And as the leader of the world’s leading government sponsor of terrorism, who is directly responsible for the murder of hundreds of US citizens, the Ayatollah and all American companies that help it are subject to US sanction laws. “

