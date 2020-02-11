Advertisement

Modern micro devices (AMD) – Bullet in Report stocks after RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves raised his target price for the semiconductor giant’s shares from $ 53 to $ 63 and confirmed his outperformance rating.

“We expect PC market share gains to continue to be in the 20% range, and we are more confident about server units in both 2020 and 2021,” said Steves in a report.

He expects AMD Analyst Day on March 5 to bring positive development. He expects a gross profit margin target in the high range of 40%. According to Steves, the company announces a “way to 30% market share in CPU servers”.

And he expects “an implicit earnings estimate for 2021 … far north of $ 2 a share, probably around $ 2.30 to $ 2.60.”

Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri is less enthusiastic about the stock and expects a fair value of $ 19.

“Although we believe AMD will generate equity earnings, we are questioning the sustainability of these earnings given larger competitors with larger resources,” Davuluri wrote in a report on January 30.

In the past, AMD had unique products that were suitable for both the low-end and high-end areas of personal computers.

“However, the company has fallen behind Intel for a decade (INTC) – Get Report because the latter was able to use its size and huge research and development budget, ”said Davuluri.

And Nvidia (NVDA) – Get Report “has used AMD’s weak position to capture the lion’s share of the discrete graphics processor market,” he said.

AMD was last at $ 53.85, up 3%.

The author owns shares in Intel.

