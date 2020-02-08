Advertisement

To update: The weather warning across the country has been updated to Orange status.

From 9 a.m. this morning, a yellow weather warning for wind could be seen across the country, which Met Éireann has since updated.

The orange warning will be displayed tomorrow until noon.

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus advises all guests traveling today and tomorrow to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport.

They say there may be some flight delays and cancellations due to the Ciara storm.

Earlier: The south wind got stronger on Saturday and, according to Met Éireann, reached an average speed of 50-65kmh with gusts of 90-110kmh

Storm Ciara will also generate strong winds all Sunday, with the warning going until midnight tomorrow.

As of this afternoon, the warning in Donegal and Mayo will be updated to Orange status at 12:00 p.m. and in Galway at 1:00 p.m.

Strengthening south winds feed well this morning. This morning it gets extremely wet in the western half of the country. This time there are point floods and some strong southwest gusts. Heavy thunderstorms will persist nationwide later and bring further local floods. Pic.twitter.com/mOX7MBRGLE

– Meeting with Éireann (@MetEireann) on February 8, 2020

In the west and northwest of the country, gusts of up to 120 km / h are forecast.

The Donegal County Council has asked the public to be vigilant when it comes to cutting down trees and debris.

Our storm assessment team met in response to #StormCiara and continues to closely monitor local conditions during the storm.

The public is asked to be alert to falling trees and debris

Full explanation ➡️ https://t.co/QlSzHSnUme pic.twitter.com/VCOJTXEa1q

– DonegalCountyCouncil (@donegalcouncil) February 7, 2020

Limerick City and District Administration is also taking precautionary measures based on the current weather forecast in connection with a flood period.

This includes the mobilization of additional flood protection measures in Limerick, Foynes and Askeaton.

