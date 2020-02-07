Advertisement

Exclusive

TMZ.com

Aerosmith hopes to be back in the saddle with its original drummer after a few weeks of uncomfortable tension and not so sweet feelings … TMZ has learned it.

Advertisement

Sources near the rock band tell us … Joey Kramer participated Steven Tyler. Joe Perry. Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford the last few days to help him return to his place on the drums, but he’s not quite there yet.

We learned that Joey was practicing to bring his skills back to where he was before, and as soon as Kramer proves he’s up to the task, the boys let him back in to hit the skin again.

According to our sources, the other 4 band members never wanted to oust Kramer and didn’t want him to feel that way – they all try to make up for it after the recent drama.

We told the story … Joey sued Aerosmith for being auditioned to celebrate a couple of once in a lifetime 50th anniversary events over the Grammy weekend – something that no other member said he had ever had to do.

Play video content

TMZ.com

He says the band prevented him from returning because he lacked the energy and the situation became even more difficult when Joey was excluded from a rehearsal for security reasons – and the judge refused his request to join the group for the Grammy -Connect performances.

Play video content

Still, Joey held his head up and was with the other guys when they received an award last week … and we were told they all got along great. Kramer was even at their last Vegas shows – but is not yet playing – and dismissed his lawsuit against the band.

According to our sources, he could be back on stage soon – the band just wants Joey to do one last audition … and he won’t have to miss anything.

Advertisement