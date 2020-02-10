Advertisement

Exclusive

TMZ.com

Aerosmith is ready to put its original drummer under its spell again – Joey KramerIt’s supposed to go on stage with his band mates and even crazier … NO AUDITION REQUIRED!

Advertisement

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Joey is brought to play drums on Monday evening Steven Tyler. Joe Perry and the rest of the guys for an appearance at the Park Theater in Vegas, where their residency shows are currently taking place.

We found out that the band didn’t want to pull Joey around – they bring him back without holding another audition, and that’s because they think he’s probably back to snuff and good health. Our sources also tell us that it is an act of good faith between old buddies.

Play video content

You will remember … things were pretty ugly between Joey and the boys a few weeks ago Grammy’s performance, Which Joey struggled Tooth and nail, to be part of it – even bringing the matter to trial in a last attempt was unsuccessful.

Play video content

TMZ.com

Bloody hell turned him away at the door when Joey appeared unannounced for a rehearsal … so yes, the tension between these guys was great.

Part of the reason why Aerosmith didn’t feel comfortable reuniting … Joey hadn’t played for at least 6 months and they didn’t want to risk a shaky performance with a guy who lacked energy. They threw him through the ring with a live audition, but he didn’t feel ready yet.

Now it seems as if they have undergone a change of heart and are ready to join an upper floor. Should make for a great show … stay tuned.

Advertisement