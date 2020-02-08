Advertisement

Two members of US military service were killed on Saturday after a firefight broke out in Afghanistan, according to CBS News. A government official in eastern Afghanistan told CBS News that the incident had occurred in the Sherzad district in eastern Nangarhar province.

USFOR-A spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement: “After completing a major commitment from the district center, recent reports indicate that a person in an Afghan uniform with a machine gun opened fire on the United States and Afghan forces.”

Six other US soldiers were wounded. They receive medical care in a US facility, said Leggett.

“We are still collecting information and the cause or motive for the attack is currently unknown,” the statement said. “The incident is under investigation.”

A U.S. military official told the New York Times that there are also Afghan causalities. The number of causalities was unclear.

It is estimated that there are more than 10,000 US soldiers in Afghanistan. In President Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday, he said the United States would “work to finally end the longest war in the United States and bring our troops back home.”

Mr Trump said “peace talks are ongoing” and he said it was not the “function” of the US military to “serve as another law enforcement agency”.

This is an evolving story. It is being updated.

