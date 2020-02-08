Advertisement

US and Afghan forces came under direct fire on Saturday in Nangarhar province, where both ISIS and the Taliban are present, a US military spokesman said. A government official in eastern Afghanistan told CBS News that the Afghan and American troops had clashed in the Sherzad district of Nangarhar province in the eastern United States.

USFOR-A spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement that “a combined US and Afghan force that was operating in Nangarhar province was involved in a direct fire on February 8th. We are evaluating the situation and will become more Provide information as it becomes available. “

A U.S. military official told the New York Times that there are American and Afghan causalities. The number of causalities was unclear.

It is estimated that there are more than 10,000 US soldiers in Afghanistan. In President Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday, he said the United States would “work to finally end the longest war in the United States and bring our troops back home.”

Mr Trump said “peace talks are ongoing” and he said it was not the “function” of the US military to “serve as another law enforcement agency”.

This is an evolving story. It is being updated.

