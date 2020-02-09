Advertisement

The annual African Union summit opened on Sunday with leaders who promised that the AU would play a more prominent role in resolving conflicts that spread across the continent.

The theme of the two-day summit is “Silencing the Guns”.

The focus on conflicts is a departure from the many years of debate surrounding the reform of the AU – including the financing structure – and the creation of a free trade area across the continent.

In its opening remarks for assembled Heads of State on Sunday, AU Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat outlined a bleak picture of the continent’s security situation, citing “terrorism, intermunicipal conflicts and crises before and after the elections”.

He also noted that some progress has recently been made in the Central African Republic and Sudan, but that prolonged conflicts in places such as Libya and South Sudan have been accompanied by new crises from Cameroon to Mozambique.

Faki stressed that more than military action would be needed to address the “root causes” of African conflicts, namely poverty and social exclusion.

He reiterated the AU’s determination to find “African solutions to African problems”.

But his comments came when several African leaders acknowledged that the AU was unable to achieve the goal set in 2013 to end “all wars in Africa by 2020”.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, taking over the president of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, announced that he planned to hold two summits in May – one focused on conflict resolution and the other on the implementation of the African continental free trade.

“We will focus our efforts on resolving conflicts on the African continent, especially those with long-term conflicts,” he said.

Ramaphosa has identified South Sudan and Libya as two conflicts that he wants to prioritize.

The civil war in South Sudan started in 2013 and has killed 380,000 people and millions more in severe poverty.

President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar face a deadline of February 22 to form a power-sharing government, but they have already missed two earlier deadlines to resolve their differences.

On Saturday evening, in an attempt to initiate mediation efforts, Ramaphosa met both separately.

The pair then met on Sunday, but they made no progress regarding the number of regional states in South Sudan and their borders, a crucial stumbling block in negotiations, South Sudanese Information Minister Michael Makuei told AFP.

Regarding Libya, the AU has consistently complained that it has been sidelined during peace processes mainly led by the UN.

At a summit in Congo-Brazzaville at the end of January, African leaders vowed to hold a reconciliation forum for Libya’s warring parties.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres endorsed this initiative at a press conference in the AU on Saturday and said he understands the “frustration” of the AU for being “set aside” in Libya.

In a speech on Sunday, Guterres said that “a new framework of cooperation” between the AU and the UN was set up for Libya.

The AU will have to overcome internal disputes and insufficient funding for peace missions if it wants to become a major player in conflict resolution.

In a report published Friday, the think tank of the International Crisis Group said that the AU should give priority to the conclusion of an agreement whereby 75 percent of the peacekeeping missions by the UN Security Council would be funded by the UN.

Guterres mentioned the agreement during his speech on Sunday and said that African peace missions must have adequate and predictable funding.

Ramaphosa said that the aim of the AU to “silence the weapons” underpinned other ambitions for economic development and the fight against gender-based violence.

Also on Sunday, the AU announced that the Democratic Republic of Congo would replace South Africa as AU President in 2021.

