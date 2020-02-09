Advertisement

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – MP Anthony Brown (D-MD), a Democratic replacement candidate for 2020, Pete Buttigieg, argued that the African American community in South Bend, Indiana, where he was mayor for eight years, “overwhelmingly” him “support.

“He has made great strides in the city that was written off as dead or dying a decade ago, but today he not only survives, but also has successes.” There has been a real economic boom, successful urban redevelopment, and black unemployment has dropped 70 percent, black wealth has increased 40 percent, homelessness has decreased, ”he said.

“The African American community knows people who have actually worked with him, tackle difficult problems, and see that progress is not made in a straight line and sometimes occurs in disagreeable situations. This South Bend community supports Buttigieg. Mostly supports Buttigieg, ”he added.

Brown’s comments stem from criticism from other candidates that African Americans do not support Buttigieg.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News on Saturday that Buttigieg had not proven that he could unite African Americans or minorities.

“I say he didn’t manage to unite the black community – that’s what I say,” he said, arguing that the South Bend African-American lawmaker had endorsed him instead.

Biden’s campaign recently also released a video expressing the downgrading of the South Bend African Chief of Police and the expulsion of his African American chief of fire.

The video, tweeted by Biden, said: “As public pressure against him increased, former mayor Pete fired South Bend’s first African-American chief of police. And then he drove out the African-American fire chief. “

Former Mayor Pete doesn’t rate Obama-Biden’s record very much. Let’s compare. pic.twitter.com/132TB7MHaq

– Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 8, 2020

According to ABC News, Buttigieg said he downgraded the city’s chief of police, Darryl Boykins, after not telling him that the department was under investigation for allegations. Boykins ordered people to secretly record racist statements by senior white police officers.

The fire chief reportedly submitted his pension papers in 2010, but changed his mind after Buttigieg’s choice. At that point, he had already named a successor.

