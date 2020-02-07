Advertisement

It was a bad breach according to someone’s standards: an unexpected dumping in the middle of the night, in a different city, at Christmas. But no matter how much I cried, the tears that came to my eyes were not for him – they were for his parents.

My now ex boyfriend and I had known each other for only a few months, but it was enough time to meet his very extended family, hold his hand at a funeral, and learn how his father loves his tea (extremely milky). In the meantime, I had a pretty unhappy childhood, so hanging out in the spacious family home, where he lived with his brother and parents, was like stepping into the life I had always wanted.

Unfortunately that wasn’t great for my young relationship. I had quickly moved past the exciting introduction stage in the comfortable, we-do-this-decades-rhythm of a much longer-term thing. I introduced myself with their last name, encouraged his mother when she spoke about the marriage, and began to gently press him to let me in. Given the toll it took to travel the train for three hours to see him, my friend reluctantly agreed to let me live. But after I had sold my furniture and informed my landlady, he went backwards.

Several hateful arguments later we split up, both of us felt the injured party. His mother cried with me as I packed my things and called me the “daughter she’d never had.” She and his father paid a taxi to drive me all the way back to London, suitcases in the trunk, heart in the It was a terrible moment, but their kindness made the heartache a little easier to carry.

I knew I had to delve into the relationship while I cried in a bowl of ice. Instead, I could only think of the gaping emptiness that his wonderful parents would leave in my life. I needed closure, the kind that only comes from a genuine farewell. For example, a few weeks after we parted, I sent a thank you card with a poem to the parents of my ex.

If that sounds excessive, it may help to know that I am a kind of modern orphan: my father is dead in the traditional way, while my mother is just a little dead to me: we have no relationship at all. So when I met his parents – who clearly worshiped each other and their two sons – my unloved inner child set up camp.

But as I discovered when I tweeted the poem, you don’t have to be a parentless wife like me to mourn the loss of a partner’s family if you separate. It received a huge response: more than 200 answers, more than 3,000 likes and a ton of DMs. Although there were a few trolls and thirst “does this mean that you are single now?” messages, most people fully understood what I was going through – that it felt like it was parting with three or four lovers at the same time.

It is reassuring that many people said they are still talking to their former parents-in-law, years or even decades beyond the original relationship – even if they no longer talk to the ex-partner themselves. That gave me hope that I could keep these wonderful people in my life, no matter what would happen to my former friend, who is pretty determined that we will never meet again.

It’s only months instead of years since we broke up, but after some therapy and kindness on both sides my ex boyfriend and I became friends again (and yes, he apologized for dumping me at Christmas) . I was even invited to his birthday party in the family home last weekend. It was of course not the same – I had to introduce myself as his friend, not his girlfriend – but every day I take on a “family friend” about “a random girl our son once went out with”.

