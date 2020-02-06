Advertisement

This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter with the latest technical information. To have it delivered to your inbox daily, log in here.

In all the years I’ve looked after business people, I’ve never seen anyone who had a cleaner desk than LinkedIn chief Jeff Weiner. I noted this in my 2014 profile, which focused on how he translated meticulous career planning into an art form that was surprisingly important for his current appearance. I recently visited him in his San Francisco office, which is probably easier to clean because he doesn’t use it every day and hasn’t gotten messier with age.

Weiner gives career a good name. When he took a break in 2008 because he had a real job – he had left Yahoo and hadn’t joined a young LinkedIn company – he parked at not one but two venture capital firms, Accel and Greylock. He was so successful with LinkedIn that the company’s founder, Reid Hoffman, called him “late stage founder”. His timing was good again when he and Hoffman sold out to Microsoft in 2016 for $ 26 billion.

Advertisement

Weiner announced on Monday that he will step down as CEO and Executive Chairman in June. As is so often the case, the question asked by LinkedIn journalist and former Fortune star Jessi Hempel was answered by Weiner for three reasons: The LinkedIn brand has never been stronger, the future of the company is in good hands with his successor and longtime protégé Ryan Roslansky and it’s a good time for him personally.

It’s certainly a good time for LinkedIn. Annual sales are $ 7.5 billion compared to just over $ 2 billion five years ago. Microsoft recently announced that LinkedIn is growing 26%, which is not bad for an aged Internet company and overall better than Microsoft. (Incidentally, the company announced further management changes yesterday.)

As for Weiner, just as he has shown a generation how to make friendly progress in their careers, he is about to show the not-so-over-the-top set how to age gracefully. He’ll be 50 in a few weeks, and his LinkedIn profile reflects a wealth of interests: from his own mutual fund (“Next Play” is a popular term) to seating, to preaching the virtues of entrepreneurship.

Adam Lashinsky

Twitter: @adamlashinsky

Email: [email protected]

This edition of the data sheet was curated by Aaron Pressman.

,

Advertisement