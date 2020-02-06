Advertisement

Republican representative of Florida, Matt Gaetz, tweeted photos on Wednesday of an ethical complaint he filed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after publicly copying President Donald Trump’s speech after the Tuesday evening speech the Union had destroyed. On Thursday, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party of Florida filed a lawsuit against Gaetz for “serious misconduct”.

The news of the lawsuit against Gaetz was tweeted by activist Scott Dworkin, who referred to it as Breaking News based on Gaetz’s tweet.

“Breaking: The Miami-Dade Democratic Party has filed a lawyer complaint with GOP @RepMattGaetz for ‘serious misconduct’.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The Miami-Dade Democratic Party has filed a lawyer complaint with GOP @RepMattGaetz for “serious misconduct”

– Scott Dworkin (@funder), February 6, 2020

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party confirmed Dworkin’s announcement and tweeted, “Yes, we did.”

According to a statement, the complaint was mailed to the Florida Bar Association.

“In this way, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party has taken measures to hold one of President Trump’s leading defenders accountable for violations of legal ethics by risking US national security to” pay tribute “to Congress.” , says the statement.

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party in Florida filed a complaint against Republican representative Matt Gaetz at the Florida Bar on Thursday, the day after Gaetz filed an ethical complaint against the spokeswoman for the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Alex Wong / Getty

The statement refers to a case in October 2019 in which Gaetz and other Republicans filed for Pentagon official Laura Cooper during the impeachment proceedings against Trump. After Gaetz and his colleagues asked for Democrats to hold hearings, they stayed in the meeting room for hours and finally ordered pizza.

“Impeachment is a legal process that results in legal proceedings and is therefore governed by the Florida Bar Association,” said Miami-Dade Democratic Party leader Steve Simeonidis. “But Republican Attorney General Bill Barr will not hold any member of his own party accountable, so we need to appeal to our state institutions to detain this villainous lawyer, who has twice impeded the impeachment process, and generally to deal with the powers of his elect.” Office like a personal toy. “

Newsweek turned to the Miami-Dade Democratic Party but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Gaetz revealed his complaint against Pelosi by saying that the spokeswoman for the parliament had to be “held accountable” for her actions.

“BREAKING: I am filing an ethical complaint against @SpeakerPelosi because I destroyed @realDonaldTrump’s speech about the state of the Union,” Gaetz tweeted on Wednesday. “Her behavior was under the dignity of the house and a possible violation of the law (18 USC 2071). Nobody is above the law. She must be held accountable.”

Gaetz’s lawsuit against Pelosi claims that Pelosi’s act of destroying her copy of Trump’s speech was “deeply offensive” and “undoubtedly calls for criticism.”

“It is difficult to overlook the symbolism of such a gesture – the feeling that spokesman Pelosi completely rejected the President’s accomplishments and, more importantly, the achievements of the American people,” Gaetz’s complaint partially read.

Gaetz also cited a section of the United States Code (USC) in which the mutilation, deletion, or destruction of documents filed with an official is punishable by a fine or imprisonment of up to three years.

“There is no question that Speaker Pelosi ‘maimed, wiped out or destroyed’ the copy of the President’s speech she received earlier in the evening,” wrote Gaetz.

Pelosi told reporters Tuesday that she tore up her copy of the speech “because it was polite to do so when considering the alternative.”

Advertisement