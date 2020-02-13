South Carolina’s representative Joe Cunningham said on Wednesday that he disagreed with the proposals from Vermont’s Senate Senator for Democratic Presidency and equated them with “socialism.”

Cunningham, one of two South Carolina Democrats, declined to give a candidate approval in a statement to The Post and Courier, but said: “Bernie Sanders will not be the candidate.”

“South Carolinians don’t want socialism,” said Cunningham. “We want to know how you do things and how you will pay for them. Bernie’s proposals to levy taxes on almost everyone are not something the low country wants and not something I would ever support.”

South Carolina is expected to hold its presidential primaries in late February.

Newsweek turned to Cunningham and Sanders for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Sanders, who described himself as a “democratic socialist”, said in a speech in June 2019 that his socialist tendencies would open him up to “massive attacks”.

“Let me be clear,” said Sanders. “I understand that I and other progressives will be subjected to massive attacks by those who try to use the word ‘socialism’ as a bow, but I should also tell you that I have faced and overcome these attacks for decades, and I’m not the only one. “

In the same speech, Sanders defined democratic socialism as “the moral belief to choose a different path, a higher path, a path of compassion, justice, and love”.

Sanders is currently the leader in the democratic race after winning the New Hampshire primaries on Tuesday. He defeated Pete Buttigieg, the first mayor of the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, with almost 4,000 votes, and won nine state delegates.

According to the tax plan published on Sanders’ website, an American couple with a net worth less than $ 32 million would not see a tax increase. Sanders is a proponent of a wealth tax that would start with a 1 percent tax on a couple with a net worth of over $ 32 million. This tax would increase gradually according to the size of the wealth, with an 8 percent tax on wealth over $ 10 billion.

However, Sanders has not fully explained how he plans to pay for his Medicare for All plan, the universal health program that has been at the heart of his campaign. According to this legislation, Sanders would claim that there are no networks, premiums or deductibles. Medicare would also be expanded to include dental, visual and mental health treatments as part of the plan.

Other Democrats have spoken out against Sanders’ version of the bill, claiming it is not realistic.

At the democratic debate in New Hampshire in February, former Vice President Joe Biden said: “Bernie says you have to bring people together and we have to have Medicare for All. And he says he wrote the damn thing but he doesn’t want to say what that’s the damn thing will cost. “