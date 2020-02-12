After former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders accused presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg of using offensive language, Twitter users reminded her that her former boss was accused of doing the same.

Sanders, who served as President Donald Trump’s press officer until July 2019, commented on Hannity on Fox on Tuesday evening. She spoke of Bloomberg’s prospects of securing democratic nomination and facing Trump in the November election.

“Not to mention Bloomberg, if it continues to rise, there will be serious problems with women and African Americans,” said Sanders. “His record, his language, is insulting and cruel. On the other hand, maybe he can buy the DNC just like Hillary and steal it from Bernie (Sanders), as they did in 2016.”

Sanders apparently referred to allegations against Bloomberg that the billionaire businessman had used sexist language against some of his female employees. An examination of the legal documents carried out by Business Insider revealed that at least 17 women have taken legal action against Bloomberg’s company since the 1990s and accused him of promoting a “toxic” culture in the workplace.

Three of these cases specifically blamed Bloomberg for causing the problems described by the women. A woman said, according to ABC News, that Bloomberg told her to “kill” it after learning that she was pregnant. To date, none of these cases in which Bloomberg has been involved have gone to court.

As Sanders said, Bloomberg has also been accused of racism. Some have said that the “stop and frisk” police policy that he oversaw as the mayor of New York was wrongly targeting black citizens. On Tuesday, the hashtag #BloombergIsRacist started the trend after comments he made in 2015 regarding the reappeared policy.

The Twitter user @Acyn shared a clip with Sander’s words on Tuesday evening.

Trump has been accused of insulting the language more than once – including a case where he was held on tape when he spoke about grabbing women by their genitals. On another occasion, he is said to have referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “S-hole countries”.

Thousands of Twitter users replied to the tweet and others who included the clip with Sander’s words about Bloomberg’s language. Quite a few had a few words for what they saw as the hypocrisy of the former press officer.

“You threw lies for Trump, who is the king of the offensive language, the obvious lies, and the grasping, not to mention that babies are taken to concentration camps,” @MikeSarzo tweeted, addressing Sanders.

Michael Steele, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, retweeted the clip with an emoji with a facial palm. He also suggested changing the label attached to the video.

“Let’s try this: ‘Sarah Sanders says Donald Trump will have serious problems with women and African Americans. She also says that his language is offensive and cruel,” Steele wrote. “Now that’s credible.”

User @kollackwalker wrote that she thought Sanders was referring to Trump when the former press officer spoke about Bloomberg’s “offensive and cruel language”.

“Make a comparison with the Pope because the last time I checked that she worked for the meanest and most vulgar person who has ever occupied the White House,” wrote Voice of Reason (@raggapegs).

“Offensive and cruel. What !! ??” tweeted @peacelovinMimi “Sarah. Remember. Your. Old man. Boss. ??? Unfortunately, we still have to hear the insult and cruelty from him every day.”

“Everything Trump says and does is good with these people,” @NestingNow wrote. “#SarahSanders, please spare yourself your false outrage at inappropriate content and” cruel “language. Please.”

“I think Sarah Sanders is upset because only Trump can use offensive and cruel language,” wrote @ AliciaM0325. “How dare you try @MikeBloomberg to emulate Trump’s style! Bad Bloomberg, bad!”

And @Goodlittlebee simply wrote, “Sarah Sanders, who says someone else’s language is cruel while defending Trump is the biggest joke of the year.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Fox News employee, visits “The Story With Martha MacCallum” on September 17, 2019.

