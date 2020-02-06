Advertisement

The New York officer’s toolbox is constantly changing. Revolvers have been replaced by 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistols, wooden sticks have largely given way to expandable batons, and uniform trousers have been replaced by cargo trousers.

Advertisement

Two years ago, the New York police department disposed of Microsoft Nokia smartphones and replaced them with shiny new iPhones.

The Apple report said at the time that NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Information and Technology, Jessica Tisch, said: “We are very excited.” Time video could be accessed quickly.

The iPhones are also used to fill out some subpoenas, accident reports, relief cards, and reports of domestic violence. “

Police officer Christopher Clampitt said he really felt like the ultimate tool for a patrol officer.

However, there was a big flaw in the system that is now being fixed and the introduction of a new app that will replace the old, proven police notebook that has served officers well for over a century.

The New York City Police Department has asked its officers to keep a detailed, handwritten notebook during the patrol.

“It’s basically our Bible,” said Officer Ramses Cruz, who recently joined a train of officers who wrote patrol orders in oversized black leather binders during an afternoon roll call at the 90th Precinct Station House in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Officer Cruz’s locker in the station house houses dozens of completed memo books that document his 23 years of service in the department. They contain information about serious arrests, countless emergency calls and even his lunch break.

The memo book may be the department’s oldest police deployment tool, found in countless films and TV shows, and used as frequently as the pistol, handcuffs, or night staff.

But finally, paper notebooks are a thing of the past.

The department will retire handwritten memo books by February 17th and switch to a digital version – an app for the iPhones released by the officials’ department.

Instead of entering data manually, the officials enter their notes, which the app sends to a department database.

The transition represents a significant change in the way the department views this daily record of more than 30,000 of its uniformed members, and will fundamentally revise the way the department can access memo book information.

In addition to the historical significance of the books, entries can become important legal documents. Department officials say the transition will help remove potential abuses such as fake entries and sort undecipherable manuscripts.

Most of the memo books remained with the officials, who had to protect them after retirement, as the books could be used as evidence in future criminal, civil, and departmental processes. Read the full NYTimes report.

Advertisement