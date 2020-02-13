Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 2:14 PM EST

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – MEP Brian Kolb (R-131) announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election this year.

“After much thought and discussion with my family, I decided that I would not be trying to re-elect the 131st congregation this fall,” said Kolb in a statement.

Kolb was arrested on New Year’s Eve and charged with DWI. After the arrest, he resigned from his role as minority leader of the congregation, but claimed that he would remain in office.

Since then, Kolb has not pleaded guilty and a special prosecutor has been assigned to his case.

According to the police, Kolb exceeded the double legal limit in an alcohol test. He was driving his state-owned SUV when it slipped into a ditch at the end of his driveway in Victor.

According to the police report, Kolb initially accused his wife.

Kolb is the youngest local representative in the state parliament to announce that he is not seeking reelection this year because the Rochester delegation to Albany will be very different.

On Wednesday, MP Peter Lawrence (R-134) announced that he would not seek re-election.

Lawrence has been the third local lawmaker to not resume his current seat in the past seven days. He joined David Gantt and the newly appointed Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo.

Senators Rich Funke and Joseph Robach, both Republicans, will not seek reelection either.

An expert on the Republican side says it could indicate a bigger strategy.

“It’s almost like starting many of these races from scratch,” said Tim Kneeland, a political science professor at Nazareth College. “I think that’s one of those reasons why you might see a little bit of Kahn.”

“Now that Robach and Funke have disappeared, you’re trying to keep seats in areas where the Democrats outnumber you by tens of thousands of voters,” added Kneeland.

Kneeland sees greater efforts by local Republicans to prepare for 2022, receive more money, and develop their candidates.

Almost eight Republican lawmakers have announced that they will not return to their headquarters. A West New York Republican Chris Jacobs would also leave his seat if he won the special election to replace Chris Collins’ seat in the United States Congress.