All resignation polls on Saturday agreed that Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win for the second year in a row, which will lead to caution and trust among political leaders.

The five exit surveys forecast AAP’s victory by a two-thirds majority, as the predictions differed only in terms of profit margin.

The polls led by Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal assume that the AAP will have between 47 and 68 seats in the assembly of 70 members.

Most polls believed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would improve its performance after the last general election in 2015, when it won only three seats.

For the Congress, which was in power between 1998 and 2013, all five predicted exit polls are unlikely to change, but a gap has been closed in the last 2015 polls.

The congress, they suggested, would come to a distant third – either it would not secure a seat according to two surveys or at best win three seats (ABP News-CVoter).

The India Today Axis poll found that the AAP would win somewhere between 59 and 68 seats, and gave the BJP between two and 11 seats. Congress won’t win a seat, the survey said.

According to its regional division of the city, the AAP received 9-10 seats in East Delhi, 9-10 in South Delhi, 9-10 seats in New Delhi, 7-9 seats in North-East Delhi, 9-10 seats in Chandni Chowk, 7-9 in Northwest Delhi and 9-10 seats in West Delhi.

Among other polls, the ABP-C poll found 49-63 seats for the AAP and 5-19 seats for the BJP. the Republic-Jan ki Baat poll found AAP 48-61 seats and BJP 9-21; The Times Now Ipsos poll found 23 seats for AAP 47 and BJP, and the News X-Neta poll found 53-57 seats for AAP and 11-17 seats for BJP.

What they have done

AAP and BJP leaders were very busy the evening after the exit survey forecast to assess and plan the way out for the next two days until the results are released on February 11th.

Kejriwal held a meeting with political campaign strategist Prashant Kishore and party leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia to analyze the party’s performance in the constituency and its willingness to count the day.

The AAP has deployed approximately 150 volunteers to ensure the security of EVMs, which are kept in 30 strong rooms across the city.

“In the Babarpur constituency, we found that an official incorrectly had an EVM with him. We will complain to the election commission. To ensure that there are no grievances, we send out all of our candidates and use MLAs to fill every strong room in Delhi, ”said Sanjay Singh, AAP chief and Rajya Sabha MP.

JP Nadda, head of the BJP, also convened a meeting of all seven Delhi parliamentarians and senior party leaders.

Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Nityanand Rai, BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh, and Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari attended the meeting in Delhi.

Congress has also teamed up to discuss its strategy and plan the party’s future course.

who says what

Almost all BJP leaders rejected the exit surveys.

The first to do this was the president of the BJP department in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari.

“All surveys on the exit are blanket. Save this tweet from me. The BJP will form the government in Delhi with 48 seats. Please do not blame EVMs (electronic voting machines) and look for alternative excuses. “Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Tiwari spoke of “his sixth sense,” which told him that the BJP would oust Kejriwal and form the government with “at least 50 seats.”

He later said his party would have 48 seats in the 70-member assembly.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said his party would wait for the “precise votes” and stressed that the BJP would come to power.

“There will be a big difference in the exit surveys and end results. We will wait for accurate surveys. The exit polls also failed in the elections in May (17th round of Lok Sabha), ”quoted ANI Javadekar.

“We saw reality on the ground and received a good response. We will come to power on February 11th, ”he added.

Shyam Jaju, responsible BJP in Delhi, said the same.

“Opinion polls about leaving have proven to be wrong in the past. The result will surprise everyone again this time, ”he said.

BJP chairman Meenakshi Lekhi was also confident that her party would perform well and said Arvind Kejriwal would not keep his seat in the meeting.

“In surveys on leaving, two booths per constituency were analyzed. This analysis is only based on 0.12 or 0.15%, considering that there are over 13,000 stands. Second, this analysis is based until 4 or 5 p.m. After that, 11 to 15% of the votes were polled, ”she said, according to ANI.

“So we think that our voter will leave home after lunch. These exit polls don’t include 11-15 percent of the vote, ”she said.

Lekhi also pointed out the exit surveys during the Lok Sabha 2019 poll.

“Ending surveys is not the exact survey. I would like to give an example that the 2019 exit polls gave the NDA 220 seats, while the BJP alone won 303 seats. I am sure that the BJP will perform well, ”she said.

Several other BJP leaders have also rejected the exit surveys.

Deputy Prime Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia congratulated all AAP employees on their hard work and said the election was “evidence” of “our strong and selfless relationship.”

“Voting ended! Congratulations to all activists. Everyone has worked from early in the morning until late in the evening and some have worked 24 hours in the past few days. These elections are a testament to how selfless and strong our relationship is. We win with a big lead, ”Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, the congressional party’s national spokesman, said that the exit polls are only an indicator and that there are several cases where they “went terribly wrong”.

“In Haryana, one choice gave us two seats, but we won 31 seats there. You never really know what the voter thinks, ”he said.

The head of the Delhi Congress, Subhash Chopra, said: “All campaigns will fail. BJP won’t even get 20 seats and Kejriwal won’t form a government in Delhi. I hope that Congress will do much better than the polls that will take place after the poll ends. Let us wait until the results are available. “

To this day

According to the election commission, turnout was 61.7% – a provisional figure that may change if the final figures are released on Sunday. There was 67% turnout in the recent polls.

The votes will be counted on February 11 when it is clear whether the AAP can repeat its landslide victory in 2015 if it occupies 67 seats in the 70-person house.

