Since both Super 30 and War left their mark on the box office, Hrithik Roshan had a great professional year 2019. The actor’s fans are looking forward to the announcement of his next project with breath. Well, we may have just the right news for you. If one believes that sources are available, we could soon see Hrithik in the remake of a southern film.

After Arjun Reddy and Jersey, Bollywood may be witnessing another Hindi remake of the southern film, Kaithi. The film is produced jointly by Reliance Entertainment and the original production house Dream Warrior Pictures. A source close to the development reported that the movie’s creators turned to Hrithik Roshan to lead the remake.

The producer of the film said in a recent interview about the remake: “Kaithi is a film with no heroine, no songs and a 100 percent action genre. We are happy to assist Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience to panic India. “

Well, we all loved Hrithik in action films like the Krrish series, Dhoom 2, War etc. and are looking forward to the star’s confirmation in this film.

