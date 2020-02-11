Advertisement

After President Donald Trump accused Nancy Pelosi of mumbling behind him during the state of the Union speech, MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Pelosi was probably muttering, “I’m about to own you.”

During Monday’s rally in New Hampshire, Trump told the crowd that Pelosi had mumbled and distracted him during his speech.

“I gave my address on the state of the Union on Tuesday and I had someone behind me who mumbled and mumbled terribly,” said Trump. “It was muttered. Very distracting. Very distracting.”

The crowd responded by singing “Lock her up,” a common song in Trump rallies. In this case, however, it was more about Pelosi than the usual goal of singing, the former Secretary of State and Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate.

“I speak and a woman mumbles furiously behind me,” Trump continued. “There was a bit of trouble back there. We are the ones who should be angry, not them. We are the ones.”

During the rally, MSNBC correspondent Reid appeared on Chris Matthews’ show to talk about Trump. After Matthews played the clip, Reid speculated about what Pelosi would have mumbled.

“If Nancy Pelosi mumbled behind Donald Trump, do you know what she mumbled? ‘I’m going to own you. I’m going to own this state of the Union and I’m going to tear your speech apart!’ When she mumbled.” she muttered, “said Reid. “Donald Trump was in the possession of this woman. She stole this speech from him.”

“Nancy Pelosi is one of the neatest people out there. She is so well brought up. And she opened his speech, I saw that. But she did it after he refused to shake hands with her.” Matthews replied an incident when the address opened.

“No kidding, no kidding,” added Reid’s fellow former Massachusetts Republican governor Bill Weld. “I mean, I thought that would be outrageous, a violation of the law … He may be upset because he knows in her heart that she is right – he will be charged for life. And a future Congress and Senate – House and Senate – what could be a democratic house and a Senate, could come back next January, February and accuse him again if he is still there, which I sincerely hope he is not. “

US House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi tears off a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech after he delivered the State of the Union address on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Almond Ngan / AFP / Getty

Last Tuesday, when Trump’s speech on the state of the Union ended, Pelosi stood behind him and tore up her copy of the speech. The moment was raging, and the Democrats celebrated Pelosi and Republicans accusing them of metaphorically “tearing open” Trump’s accomplishments and guests.

Shortly after the Union State of the Union address, the White House shared a tweet accusing Pelosi of tearing up “one of our last surviving Tuskegee planes.” The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The grieving families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. Reunion of a service member with his family. “The next day, Donald Trump Jr. repeated the allegations, saying that the Republicans had lifted the impeachment process [pelosis].

When asked why she tore the speech apart, Pelosi said immediately after the state of the Union “because it was polite to think about alternatives” and called the speech “a manifesto of falsehoods”. The next day, she discussed her motivation in a closed caucus meeting.

“I tried to find a page that I could spare myself and that didn’t contain a lie,” she said. “After about a quarter I thought, ‘You know, he sells an invoice like a snake oil seller. We can’t stand it.’ At some point on the way, I started stacking my papers so that they could tear. “

