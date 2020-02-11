Advertisement

When Roger Stone was found guilty of any accusation he was confronted with last fall Robert MuellerRussia’s probe, imprisonment seemed likely. Seven to nine years, prosecutors recommended Monday for the veteran Republican agent.

But such expectations were challenged by a tweet on Tuesday at 1:48 am Donald Trump, who suggested that his eccentric ally has been mistreated by the criminal justice system. “This is a terrible and very unfair situation,” wrote the president. “The real crimes were on the other hand, because nothing happens to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! “

The tweet, fired in the small hours after his campaign collection in New Hampshire, seemed to increase the likelihood that Trump would eventually forgive Stone, something he suggested in comments to reporters last year when he expressed sympathy for the loyal employee and the investigation called that brought him a “big hoax.” “I think it is very difficult what they did to Roger Stone, compared to what they do to other people on their side,” the president said in December. “And now they find out it was all a hoax. They find out it was something terrible.”

Advertisement

Excuse or not, Trump’s Justice Department is already planning to reduce his conviction request, according to The Washington Post, which noted on Tuesday that the department “will be astonishing reprimand for career officers … will certainly raise questions about political interference in the case.” A Senior Justice Department official claimed to the newspaper that the decision on the sentencing request from Stone had been made before Trump’s tweet.

News about the shift gave rise to criticism of Twitter and comparisons with a banana republic. “They probably won’t recommend a prison sentence, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a show on Fox News,” tweeted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Former senator Claire McCaskill wrote: “Our country has made an effort to hold the blindfold for Lady Justice. Trump tears it off and stamps on it. So depressing. “

Stone, a self-proclaimed dirty cheater with a Richard Nixon tattoo on his back, reportedly acted as an intermediary between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks during the 2016 race. He was convicted in November of lying to Congress about his contacts with Julian AssangeOrganize and try to hide it by messing around with witnesses and withholding evidence from investigators. Together with Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, the old Trump employee was one of the most prominent figures from Mueller’s Russian probe, who found that the Trump campaign had welcomed Moscow’s interference and that the president had tried to close the investigation himself. Attorney General William Barrhowever, went beyond Mueller’s report by clearing the president of the obstruction of justice, and the Democrats refused to accuse Trump at the time – although they would take that step later after evidence had emerged that he was trying to force Ukraine to interfere the Bidens with the 2020 elections.

Trump has described both investigations as politically motivated deception, and has raged against those involved. He also expressed condolences to some of his loyalists who had become entangled, including Manafort (a “brave man”) and Flynn (his life was “completely destroyed”). With his attorney general, he has associated threatened figures with the “witch hunt,” including James Comey, now the subject of an investigation by the Ministry of Justice. If he took the extraordinary step of granting Stone, a condemned political ally, a new fulfillment of one of his strong fantasies about himself and his friends over the law.

.

Advertisement