President Donald Trump’s impeachment attorney admitted that imposing the dictatorship of foreign policy on Rudy Giuliani on Friday was “a mistake in the judgment.”

Attorney Robert Ray was involved in defending Trump during the Senate trial, which ended with the President’s acquittal on Wednesday. Trump was indicted on December 18 by the House of Representatives after allegedly trying to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

In an interview about The Dan Abrams show on SiriusXM, Ray agreed with host Abrams’ claim that “blaming Giuliani for foreign policy” was a mistake. Giuliani is Trump’s personal lawyer and does not officially advise him on foreign affairs, although he has reportedly angered some government officials for unofficially doing so.

“In this context, I said that this is a mistake in assessment, okay? For all the reasons we’ve talked about. Traveling outside the right channels has ramifications,” said Ray.

Several key figures in the Ukraine scandal said they worked under Giuliani’s leadership. Former US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, said his role in the program was in Giuliani’s “express instruction.” Sondland was released by Trump Friday along with Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.

Giuliani’s associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, both charged with campaign finance violations in October, are said to have worked for Giuliani to pressure Ukraine to open an investigation that could support Trump’s re-election efforts. Parnas insisted that Trump lead Giuliani’s activities, which the President denied.

Even after impeachment, Giuliani continued to find material that would harm Biden and promised to continue the hunt on Tuesday. His earlier efforts focused on a discredited conspiracy theory about Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, that the Republicans keep repeating.

During the impeachment, Trump claimed that a call by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 25, 2019 was “perfect”. Democrats disagreed and believed the demand was evidence that the president had attempted to launch a “counter-counter-counter” program by exchanging foreign aid for an investigation.

Abrams mentioned that part of Trump’s defense strategy admitted the call was imperfect while claiming that it was not a criminal offense. Ray contested the thought that he had explicitly contradicted Trump’s claim to perfection.

“I didn’t say that exactly,” said Ray. “What I said was that a lot of people have or will conclude that the call was not perfect.”

“It doesn’t matter what my own view is,” Ray added.

Ray also said Trump’s anger at the impeachment process was justified, and urged Abrams to think about Trump’s perspective on what he believed to be “violated by the criminal process.”

Newsweek contacted the White House but did not receive a response in time for publication.

