WASHINGTON – Attorney General William Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month and to appear before the panel for the first time as questions arise as to whether he intervened in the case of a long-term ally of President Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, DN.Y., released a letter to Barr on Wednesday to “confirm your agreement to testify” on March 31. In the letter, Nadler and the Democrats committee write that they are concerned that Barr has abused the criminal justice system for political purposes.

“In your term as Attorney General, you have had a behavioral pattern in legal matters regarding the president that raises significant concerns about this commission,” wrote Nadler and the Democrats.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that Barr would testify. His appearance will be the first for the House Judiciary panel since he became Attorney General a year ago, and because he refused an invitation to testify about the report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller after it was released.

The Democrats said they intended to ask Barr about the department’s decision this week to wipe out four federal prosecutors and shorten the amount of imprisonment it would seek for Trump’s confidant, Roger Stone. The four prosecutors immediately stopped the case, in which Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witnessing manipulation and impediment of the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to complete the 2016 elections.

They said they would also ask Barr about his department’s announcement that it is taking information that Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is gathering in Ukraine about democratic rival Joe Biden and his son of the president. The House voted to accuse Trump in December of his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats; the GOP-led senate acquitted him this month.

“In the past week alone, you have taken steps that raise serious questions about your leadership,” wrote the Democrats.

After the department indicated it would overrule the prosecutors, Trump tweeted congratulations to Barr “for taking over a case that had completely gotten out of hand and might not have been brought”, suggesting that the prosecutors had become rogue states.

The department insisted that the decision to undo the sentencing recommendation was made Monday evening before Trump began to tweet about it, and that prosecutors had not discussed it with the White House.

The Senate has shown less interest in Barr’s grilling in the Stone episode, defending the department’s decision to reduce the sentence and saying they did not expect to call him specifically to discuss it.

Senate Judiciary Committee President Lindsey Graham, RS.C., said on Wednesday that he had spoken to the Justice Department and that their sentencing guidelines require three and a half or four and a half years, instead of the seven to nine years prosecutors had recommended.

“I don’t think any of us should tweet about an ongoing case, but having said that, I appreciate the Department of Justice that it makes sure that their recommendations go to court to seek justice for the law as it is written, “Graham said.

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Padmananda Rama have contributed to this report.

