Attorney General William Barr announced Monday Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuits against politicians in New Jersey and King County in Washington.

Speaking to the National Sheriffs’ Association’s Winter Legislative and Technology Conference, Barr announced that the DOJ is suing the state of New Jersey, New Jersey Democratic Governor Philip Murphy, and New Jersey Democratic Attorney General, Gurbir Grewal , filed because of the state’s protected area policy, which prohibits officials from exchanging state records with the Immigration and Customs Service (ICE).

Barr said:

Let us explain the reality in advance and as clearly as possible: When it comes to protective cities, it is a matter of guidelines that are intended to enable criminal foreigners to flee, This policy is not about people who have entered our country illegally, but about peaceful and productive members of society. Its express purpose is to protect foreigners who have been arrested by local law enforcement agencies for other crimes, This is neither permissible nor sensible. (Emphasis added)

Barr also announced a similar lawsuit against King County, Washington, and Dow Constantine District Council for implementing a policy prohibiting ICE agents from King County International Airport for the deportation and transportation of criminal aliens to use.

The DOJ’s lawsuit alleges that the airport’s protected areas directive is illegal under the U.S. Constitution because it violates the Airline Deregulation Act, which prohibits local jurisdictions from affecting airline prices, routes, and services. Barr said:

The reality is that the protective measures increase the already serious dangers for police officers by bringing criminals back on the street instead of handing them over to federal immigration authorities for deportation under federal law. This policy is a prime example of a misguided ideology that prevails against the enforcement of the commonsense law. And it is the public and our police who pay the price.

The DOJ’s lawsuit arises because the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) prevented the state of New York from participating in federal fast-track travel programs after Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) signed a law that would protect immigration officials Federal access to the state prohibits identification records.

In September 2019, two illegal aliens accused of raping a child between the ages of 13 and 15 were released in the states of New Jersey and New York, despite the ICE requesting that they be held in local prisons until federal agents were able to admit them Custody.

Similarly, in June 2019, a convicted illegal alien rapist was released again by King County officials to find and assault his rape victim, a disabled woman. The convicted illegal alien rapist is now being sought as an ICE refugee.

