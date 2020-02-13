Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said on CNN on Wednesday that Attorney General William Barr should resign after a tweet released by President Donald Trump or be charged with overturning the Justice Department ruling on Roger Stone’s ruling.

Warren said, “I have to say, I know everyone wants to talk about horse racing, but what really concerns me right now is what’s going on in the Department of Justice. The whole notion that we have people in our Department of Justice who resign because Donald Trump’s undue influence and the Attorney General overturn a conviction of Donald Trump’s cronies. You know, right before our eyes, we’re seeing a decline in authoritarianism, and that seems to me to be just a moment when everyone should say something. “

She added, “Understand that we should all ask the Attorney General to resign. What Barr did should mean we ask for resignation, and if this guy doesn’t resign, the house should initiate impeachment proceedings against him. “

