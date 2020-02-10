Advertisement

Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 01:33 PM EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 1:33 p.m. EST

FILE – In this file photo dated June 11, 2019, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference in New York. New York, New York City, Connecticut, and Vermont have filed a new lawsuit against the Trump administration’s new rules that block green cards for many immigrants who receive public support, including Medicaid, food stamps, and housing vouchers , James, a Democrat, says the change is a “definite violation” of American values ​​and 100 years of jurisdiction. (AP photo / Mary Altaffer, file)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday. The lawsuit alleges that the new federal policy, which prevents New Yorkers from enrolling or re-enrolling in the federal government’s Trusted Traveler program, puts residents at risk.

Advertisement

The lawsuit is being filed directly against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the U.S. Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the incumbent heads of state and government of the two agencies. The attorney general argues that the change in policy was arbitrary after New York passed a law that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.

“The Trump administration’s new policy not only negatively affects travelers, workers, commerce, and our economy, but also threatens public security,” said James.

James claims that the new restrictions specifically conflict with the 2004 Intelligence and Terrorism Prevention Act, which requires the DHS to establish an international program for registered travelers that can be used by all states and territories in the United States.

According to the Attorney General, the changes would affect thousands of New Yorkers.

50,000 people have been admitted to Global Entry under certain conditions, but have not yet completed their interview and are therefore excluded from completing their application documents.

30,000 additional New York residents are currently pending Global Entry review and are prevented from further processing their applications.

Another 175,000 New Yorkers whose Global Entry membership expires this year are not allowed to re-register for the program.

Researchers estimate that shortening the waiting time at John F. Kennedy Airport could save millions of dollars in lost time.

James also says that residents will see an impact at the border crossings.

30,000 drivers in the FAST program lose access to the automated system.

Drivers of the NEXUS program, which offers 6,500 trips across Peace Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge daily in West New York alone, would be severely disabled.

25% of the traffic that uses the Peace Bridge rely on the NEXUS program, and 60% of the truck drivers use the FAST program.

A car that is driven by a non-NEXUS driver usually takes four times more time to drive over the Friedensbrücke than a car that is driven by a NEXUS driver.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9

Advertisement