Attorney General William Barr has accepted an invitation to testify to the House Justice Committee next month about his alleged intervention in convicting Roger Stone, the removal of U.S. lawyers Jessie Liu and Rudy Giuliani, who will give the Justice Department information about President’s political rivals Feed Donald Trump.

In a letter sent to Barr on Wednesday, the House Committee confirmed the “Attorney General’s approval of the statement” on March 31, 2020. “Since President Trump took office, we have repeatedly warned you and your predecessors against the abuse of our criminal justice system for political purposes is both dangerous for our democracy and unacceptable for the House Justice Committee, “wrote the legislator. “Our Republican colleagues warned the department about this.”

“During your tenure as Attorney General, you agreed to a pattern of conduct on legal matters related to the President that raised significant concerns for this committee,” they added.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during the annual Wall Street Journal CEO Council meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel on December 10, 2019 in Washington, DC, about the Justice Department’s Russia investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mark Wilson / Getty

Barr has been critically criticized by Democratic and Trump critics over the past 24 hours for the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) treatment of Stone’s criminal case. Hours after four prosecutors recommended long-term Trump officials a seven- to nine-year prison sentence on Monday evening, the president scolded the decision and called it “very terrible and unfair.” Following his remarks, the DOJ publicly announced its intention to withdraw from the protracted recommendation and instead seek a lower rate.

It is rare for the DOJ to overturn recommendations from its own prosecutor’s office that have already been submitted to the courts. In response, all four prosecutors involved in Stone’s case – Jonathan Kravis, Aaron S.J. Zelinsky, Adam Jed and Michael Marando – requested to withdraw from the procedure, with one leaving the department.

Her recommendation follows Stone’s conviction, including about congressional lies, a probe, and witness manipulation that resulted from Trump’s involvement in the investigation of former Special Representative Robert Mueller as to whether the President’s 2016 campaign was coordinated with Russian officials, to disrupt the president’s election.

The DOJ’s move to take action against its own prosecutors prompted Trump critics to accuse Barr and the President’s government of interfering in criminal proceedings. The DOJ disputes the claim and says the decision was made before the president released his tweet.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, Trump also denied that he had interfered politically in Stone’s case, but thanked the department for reducing the sentencing recommendation. “Not at all. He was treated very badly. Nine years ago, four people recommended that they might be millers, I don’t know who they were, prosecutors,” said the President in the Oval Office. “I don’t know what happened, they all took to the streets pretty quickly.”