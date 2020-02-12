Advertisement

The mother of the victim raped in Delhi in 2012 collapsed in court when she requested a new death sentence for the four convicted in the case.

“I’ve been here for a year and a half, I’m here and I’m waiting for you to appeal. But even I am the victim’s mother and I have some rights. I ask you to issue the death sentence, ”said Asha Devi when the court offered to grant legal aid to one of the convicts, Pawan Gupta.

Gupta’s father had argued before the court that no lawyer was willing to take his son’s case and was looking for time.

The 23-year-old victim’s father declined to offer legal representation to Gupta, but Judge Dharmender Rana of Additional Sessions said he had to comply with the law.

The court announced the matter for a hearing on Thursday, when an angry Asha Devi left the court.

The request was made after the Supreme Court granted Tuesday authorities permission to turn to the court to set a new date for the execution of these convicts.

The Tihar prison authorities also submitted a status report to the court on Tuesday, noting that none of the four convicts – Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and – preferred a legal option Akshay Kumar (31) – approved by the Delhi High Court in the past seven days.

On February 7, the court dismissed petitions from the Delhi government and Tihar prison authorities demanding a new date for the execution of the four death sentences in the case. They had taken note of the Supreme Court’s order of February 5 that the convicts could exercise their remedies within a week.

“It is a punishable sin to execute the condemned if the law allows them to live. The High Court on February 5 allowed the convicts in the interests of justice to exercise their legal remedies under the same order within a week, ”the court said.

The execution date set for January 22nd at Tihar Prison was later postponed to 6:00 am by court order of January 17th.

The physiotherapy intern was raped and brutally attacked in a moving bus in South Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. She died of her injuries two weeks later in a Singapore hospital.

Six people – the four convicted Ram Singh and one young person – were named as the accused.

The trial of the five adult men began in March 2013 before a special quick court.

Ram Singh, the main suspect, committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar prison a few days after the trial began. The youth, who was considered the most brutal of the attackers, was sent to a detention center for three years.

He was released in 2015 and sent to an unknown location to worry about the threat to his life. When he was released, he was 20 years old.

Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay and Pawan were sentenced to death by the court in September 2013.

