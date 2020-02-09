Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata party was only a political party and should not be equated with “Hindus,” said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Secretary General Sangh Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, while stressing that “Hindus can never be communal”.

Joshi, speaking on the second day of a two-day conclave about RSS’s idea of ​​holding India in Goa, also referred to ‘Hindutva’ as the soul of India who, if removed, would leave the country as a lifeless body.

“Hindu is not BJP, and opposing BJP is not against Hindus. This is mere politics, and the BJP should not be confused with the idea of ​​Hindu, “Joshi said, answering the question whether some Hindus who opposed the current government meant that” Hindus would become Hindus’ enemies “.

Advertisement

When asked whether the RSS was “municipal”, he said it depended on how one defined “municipal”.

“Let them define the word collectively. A community is about a group that only worships one God and has only one holy book. A Hindu can never be communal. When a situation arises in which we have to build a temple, we stop being Hindus, ”he said.

“Instead,” he said, “we should get into the habit of worshiping Mother India regardless of any worship.”

When asked about Hindutva and Hindu Rashtra, Joshi referred to death, noting that leaving the soul leaves only the lifeless body.

“If Hindutva is removed, only the piece of land remains. It is Hindutva that makes this a Hindu rashtra. People say that one day it will be a Hindu rashtra. I say we are already a Hindu rashtra. The Sangh is there to strengthen it every day. “He added that Hindutva is a” way of life “.

Joshi, who asked questions on a number of topics, also said that the Sangh does not “speak about women’s equality” but that every part of society has a role to play.

“We are not talking about equality between women. We believe everyone has a role, children have a role, young people have a role, Pratibhashali (the talents) have a role and women have a role. The responsibility to be a mother is very great and a father cannot fulfill this role. Bringing a generation is a big job and only a women-centered family can build a good ideal, ”he replied.

While Joshi talked about the current political climate, noting the growing number of protests across the country aimed at saving the constitution, he said that it was not enough to emphasize the rights guaranteed in the constitution, but rather the ones that were received Responsibilities in the constitution were equally important.

“Nowadays there is a kind of departure for reading the constitution, with the preamble being taught to citizens across the country. This will not achieve the full result. Citizens also have a responsibility … the country will only act if these two are followed together. A government’s rights are complemented by the responsibility of its citizens. “

Advertisement