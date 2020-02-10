Advertisement

A selective critical checklist of remarkable Monday TV:

Agatha Raisin & the Deadly Dance (streaming on Acorn TV): The wonderfully blessed spirit created by the late M.C. Beaton returns with three new comedy mysteries of film length. Ashley Jensen (Ugly Betty) mugs charming as the former PR maven who is now a fully fledged private eye and operates a detective agency in the rural Cotswolds. In her last case, Agatha follows a death threat for an expectant bride, only for the potential killer to appear dead.

Lost son (9 / 8c, Fox): The most cheerfully shot crime thriller of the season scores again with the arrival of a so-called ‘Carousel Killer’, which focuses on the Whitly family: especially a terrified Jessica (Bellamy Young), forced to follow diabolical instructions or another victim will be killed. While profiler Malcolm (Tom Payne) is watching, sister Ainsley (Halston Sage) is reluctantly retracted with television interviews on television – including a disturbed prisoner with her disturbed father, the infamous “surgeon” Martin (Michael Sheen, enjoying itself immensely). It all builds up to an improvised and intense reunification of father (Martin), ex-wife (Jessica) and son (Malcolm) in the surgeon’s cell. Good times!

friends (10 am / 9c, TBS): Still a hot commodity in its 25-year anniversary, the iconic sitcom returns to TBS as its full-time home – after leaving Netflix prior to its streaming launch on the upcoming HBO Max later this spring. In a one-month marathon (up to and including 6 March) Friends will be broadcast from start to finish with episodes broadcast during the week from 10 a.m. to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Taking a break is not an option.

Within Monday TV: The syndicate Live with Kelly and Ryan (check local listings) broadcasts its ninth annual “After Oscar Show” from LA’s Dolby Theater, where the hosts appear in a pre-recorded tribute to the nominated films, a summary of the great moments from the Oscar show and with the TV debut of Kesha’s new song, “Tonight.” Maria Menounos and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness are ready to talk about the red carpet … Bounce celebrates black history (8 / 7c, Bounce) is the overview of the African-American history channel, with Queen Latifah, Common, Harry Belafonte and Ambassador Andrew Young among the headliners … CBS’s All Rise (9 / 8c) ventures into politics when she oversees Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) decides to stand for the Attorney General and asks Lola (Simone Missick) to look for anything that might cloud her campaign. .. Jack Black joins host Keegan Michael-Key for music-inspired episode of National Geographic Channel’s Brain games (9 / 8c), with experiments designed to show how music can influence our perceptions. Meghan Trainor comes by for a climatic jam session … No one craves the spotlight less than Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), better known as ABCs The good doctor (10 / 9c), which can make it uncomfortable when dealing with a social influencer.

