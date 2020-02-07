Advertisement

US President Donald Trump is expected to begin a three-day visit to India on February 23 with an event in Ahmedabad, an Indian version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Howdy Modi” show in Houston, which will be significantly larger before going to Delhi and India is going to Agra, which will be his last stop before going home, according to people who are interested in discussions about the trip.

The visit (which was first reported by the Hindustan Times in January) has definitely opened after the impeachment process has been completed and the US Senate has cleared the President of both allegations made in the two impeachment articles on Wednesday. requested anonymity.

A trade deal is expected to be the culmination of the visit, and the two sides are trying to complete it by then, but those familiar with the discussions insisted that the visit was not tied to the business and that it will take place ahead, even if no agreement is reached by then.

However, every effort is made to solve the problems in the way, especially the last minute demands of the American side. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, President Trump’s strict negotiator, who has established a relationship with Secretary of Commerce Piyush Goyal through several meetings and phone calls, is expected to travel to India next week to address these differences.

President Trump is most excited about the Ahmedabad rally. In fact, according to those planning planners, he had specifically asked for it, impressed by the Howdy Modi event he held with Prime Minister Modi in Houston last September, in which an estimated 50,000 people attended.

The president sees the rally as a way to get Gujaratis more attention in the United States and dissuade the larger Indian-American community from the Democratic Party. Most Indian Americans vote for the Democratic Party, but there has been a small but noticeable shift to Republicans in recent years, and 14% of them voted for Republicans in 2016. President Trump made his first pitch in the community in 2016 when he was the first presidential nominee for a major U.S. political party to hold a political rally in Edison, New Jersey, exclusively for Indians and Americans.

People familiar with the White House’s considerations said the president has an eye on the Indian-American community, with a special focus on New Jersey, which he has known since 2016, and Texas – the two states have the largest population from American Indians to California and New York, the two most democratic of all the United States.

Trump will be in New Delhi for a full day on February 24 and stay overnight. It was not immediately possible to determine whether Trump would speak in front of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi like his predecessors Dwight Eisenhower in 1959, Bill Clinton in 2000 and Barack Obama in 2010.

In New Delhi, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi could announce the conclusion of a trade agreement as the highlight of the visit. If negotiations are unsuccessful, they could shift focus to other services, such as an estimated $ 3 billion in arms purchases, additional Apache helicopters, and P8 maritime surveillance aircraft.

An announcement of the itinerary and the President’s commitment to India is expected shortly. But people familiar with the plans said that after spending the night in New Delhi on February 24, Trump is leaving for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, which is a must for most leaders in the world , After that he will go home.

The official announcement also mentions cabinet officials and other advisors who will accompany the president, and one of the most expected names will be Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and adviser, who has emerged as the key figure of the White House in relation to the Relations with India.

Trump appointed her for the first time to lead the U.S. delegation to the first Global Entrepreneurship Summit, a U.S. initiative that took place outside of the U.S. in Hyderabad in 2018.

The President’s daughter then played a very unusual role when she played a video on the Trump Trump meeting with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan in June 2019. The president could have chosen any of his officials, it was pointed out at the time.

India has yet to announce Trump’s visit. State Department spokesman Raveesh Kumar said Friday that both sides are in touch through diplomatic channels. He gave no more details.

