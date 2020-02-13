Before the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Ahmedabad in 2017, large swaths of fabric were set up @JoshiJi_ | Twitter

Text Size:

ON-

A +

New Delhi: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, which is preparing for President Donald Trump’s visit, is reportedly building a wall to mask a slum along a route that Trump is likely to take.

Trump arrives on February 24 and PM Narendra Modi is expected to take him on a roadshow.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the wall will rise on the road between Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and the Indira Bridge. A senior community official said: “The 6 to 7 foot wall will be built to cover the slum area for an estimated 600 meters. This is followed by a plantation trip along the route. “The administration intends to plant date palms along the Sabarmati River.

The slum in question – Saraniyavaas – inhabits over 2,500 people and houses 500 kaccha houses.

Also read: Trump’s move to brand India as a “developed” nation could doom the trade deal on its journey

This is not the first time that India’s slums have been hidden or closed from a major diplomatic visit. ThePrint takes a look at other cases where the government took similar steps.

Visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 2017

In September 2017, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe visited Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar in Gujarat. During their three-day visit, Abe and PM Modi led the stone-laying ceremony of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed train project.

Abe’s visit also made headlines because the government put on huge green towels to shield the slums from the streets. This was in addition to the installation of fluorescent street lights, billboards and banners that greeted the Prime Minister.

Modi at its best again.

Before the visit of the Japanese Prime Minister, Gujarat Govt hides slums in Ahmedabad with a green cloth. pic.twitter.com/OT2ESZ2D74

– Joshi JI (@JoshiJi_), September 13, 2017

Lively Gujarat Global Summit, 2017

In January 2017, presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers from several countries were guests at the Global Summit in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat. It was officially inaugurated by PM Modi. The summit is designed to attract investment in the state.

Even then, the government used fabric to shield the Saraniyavaas slum. It was believed that over 3,000 people lived in the 556 Kaccha houses. The slum dwellers said they felt “isolated” from the world.

A government official said, “This is a facelift exercise and there is nothing wrong with hiding slums from the visibility of dignitaries.”

Commonwealth Games, 2010

Before the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, the government launched an extensive beautification project. The city was completely redesigned from new stadiums, 26 overpasses to 18 railway bridges.

Preparations included the public works department, which planted bamboo and other fast-growing plants to cover up “unpleasant sights”. The Nehru Camp, a 20 year old slum, was part of this effort to beautify.

The Delhi government also launched a controversial campaign aimed at ridding the city of beggars by applying the anti-begging law. Delhi Social Minister at the time, Mangat Ram Singhal, announced that a dozen mobile courts had been set up to bring beggars to justice.

Also read: “Welcome to India, President Trump” – MEA is planning a multilingual greeting for POTUS

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

