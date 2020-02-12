A California-based neurotechnology and AI company has developed eye tracking technology that can detect multiple sclerosis.

C. Light Technologies wants to help doctors diagnose and diagnose neurological conditions faster and more precisely using AI and machine learning.

All patients have to do is look at an outlined target for 10 seconds while the system records a video. The technology is then able to predict neurological problems using machine learning. Most eye tracking technologies usually track the pupil, but this system looks at the retina. The system can detect and analyze movements that are 1/100 the size of a human hair.

Another factor that distinguishes this technology from others is the fact that patients do not have to use eye drops before the test. They can also flash during the test, which is usually not the case with other eye tracking technologies.

The company hopes to use the technology to detect Alzheimer’s, ALS, Parkinson’s and concussions in the future.

Source: C. Light Technologies Via: Engadget