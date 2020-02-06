Advertisement

Air Canada has announced that customers can now purchase tickets online using their PayPal account.

The company says this partnership will allow customers to make purchases using their preferred payment method.

According to Air Canada, PayPal is now available to customers in Canada, but plans are also underway to expand the payment option to other markets. This would be a good decision considering PayPal currently has over 300 million active users worldwide.

“We are excited to add Air Canada, our first airline partner in Canada, to a growing fleet of airlines around the world that are using our global e-commerce platform to expand their reach,” said Paul Parisi, President by PayPal Canada. in a press release.

This partnership is very helpful for people who prefer to shop through PayPal, as you can link your bank account, credit card or Visa debit card with this simple system.

Air Canada recently released an updated app with interactive airport maps and more. In addition, the app lays the foundation for the company’s new loyalty program, which starts sometime this year.

Source: Air Canada

